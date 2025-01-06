As we all know by now, Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election and will be returning to office for his second term in January. He will officially be sworn in on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. This is a major historical event, as Trump is only the second president in United States history to serve two non-consecutive terms in office (the first being Grover Cleveland, who served terms in 1885 to 1889 and 1893 to 1897). Trump served his first term from 2017 to 2021, which will make him both the 45th and 47th president of the United States once he is inaugurated.

This year’s inauguration is also significant because of the mixed reactions to Trump’s win, with many young voters feeling fearful of what another four years under the Trump administration will look like. Trump has reportedly already planned executive actions for his first day, including to overturn some of President Joe Biden’s presidential actions. According to NBC News, a Trump campaign official has described the president-elect’s plans as “like nothing you’ve seen in history,” although the exact meaning of this statement remains to be seen.

No matter what your feelings about Trump’s return to office, here are some facts to know about Inauguration Day 2025.

When and where is the 2025 presidential inauguration?

Trump’s inauguration will take place on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 at 12 p.m. EST. The ceremony will be held at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. The 20th Amendment states that Inauguration Day will always be on Jan. 20 — or Jan. 21, if the 20th falls on a Sunday.

How can you watch the 2025 presidential inauguration?

Tickets are available to attend the inauguration in person, but it will also be streamed on most major news channels and online platforms, as well as through the White House livestream and White House YouTube account. There will also likely be livestreams on social media.

What happens at a presidential inauguration?

The inauguration is when the president-elect takes the Oath of Office and is officially sworn in as president. Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will also take an oath and be sworn in. After Trump is sworn in on Jan. 20, he will give his inaugural address, which he has said in interviews will be “uplifting and unifying.”

Trump will then participate in a ceremonial parade down Pennsylvania Avenue in D.C. from the U.S. Capitol to the White House. Thousands of spectators are expected to stand along the street to watch the parade.

Trump has also stated that he plans to issue several executive orders and directives on his first day in office, which can take place as soon as he arrives at the White House. For instance, Trump is expected to declare illegal immigration a national emergency and shift military resources to increasing deportation.

Who will attend the 2025 presidential inauguration?

Typically, inaugurations are attended by members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, high-ranking military officers, former presidents and their families, and other high-ranking officials in politics. Trump notably has also invited several foreign leaders to his inauguration, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele.

There are usually performances at inaugurations as well; previous performers have included John Legend and Lady Gaga. At Trump’s first inauguration, performers included Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down. At Biden’s inauguration in 2021, poet Amanda Gorman made headlines for the performance of her poem “The Hill We Climb.” It is not yet known who will perform at the 2025 inauguration. Many members of the public will be in attendance as well.

Are protests expected for Trump’s inauguration?

Multiple protests, both in D.C. and other U.S. cities, are expected as the inauguration gets closer. There were major peaceful protests after Trump’s first inauguration: The first Women’s March was held in D.C., and many sister protests were held across the United States and even the world. People’s Marches run by the same organization are scheduled for Jan. 18, 2025. After the insurrection that took place on Jan. 6, 2021, security has been increased in D.C. leading up to this year’s inauguration.

No matter what side of the political aisle you fall on, the inauguration of the 47th president of the United States will certainly be a historic event.