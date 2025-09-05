Nobody panic, but WNBA fans are not going to be seeing Caitlin Clark on the basketball court anytime soon. (Deep breaths. It’s going to be OK.) On Sept. 4, the Indiana Fever point guard took to social media to share that she will not be returning to play this season. But, um, why is Caitlin Clark out for the 2025 season? Don’t worry, there’s a very reasonable (and temporary) explanation for it.

In case you missed it, Clark was injured in the final few moments of the Fever’s July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun (which the Fever won). According to ESPN, Clark has also dealt with multiple other injuries this season. Clark hasn’t played in a game since July 15, and has instead been focusing on her recovery. In total, she only appeared in 13 games this season. Fans were hopeful she’d be able to return before the end of the regular season, but that just wasn’t in the cards.

“I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season,” Clark shared in her Sept. 4 message across social media platforms. “I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty. This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the Playoffs🖤.”

The concept of not seeing Caitlin Clark play basketball until 2026 pic.twitter.com/27da0kWaTR — HannahA1707 (@ali284400) September 4, 2025

Fans are understandably disappointed by this news, but many are showing their support for Clark’s healing journey — including a few very famous faces. “Minor setback for a MAJOR COMEBACK!! Rest up, get healthy and be YOU! 🙏🏾🫡👑,” LeBron James commented on Clark’s Instagram post. Lisa Leslie added, “So sorry but I know this decision will be the best for your future! 💕💕💕.”

What Injury Does Clark Have?

In the July 15 game, Clark sustained an injury to her right groin. Per ESPN, her previous injuries this season included a left quad injury in May and a left groin sprain in June. Then, as she was recovering from her right groin injury, she also sustained a bone bruise on her left ankle in August. Apparently the saying is right: When it rains, it pours.

When Will Caitlin Clark Return To Basketball?

Clark will hopefully be back in action soon! “Caitlin has worked so hard throughout this time, doing everything possible to recover and return to the court, but, ultimately, time is not on our side,” the Fever’s chief operating officer and general manager Amber Cox said in a statement shared by the Fever. “While we will continue working with Caitlin and provide her with every resource we have available, there is not enough time left in our season for her to safely return, and her long-term health and well-being remains our top priority. We are looking forward to having her back at full strength to start the 2026 season.”