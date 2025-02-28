Let’s Be Real: ‘LIB’s Dave Was Never Going To Marry Lauren

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 8 follow. If there’s anything that Season 8 of Love is Blind has taught us, it’s that not everything is as it seems, especially when it comes to relationships. In this case, it’s Lauren and Dave up for questioning and the way things have played out, it’s safe to assume that he never saw a real future with her. After a, let’s be real, long anticipated breakup in Episode 11 for the two, who could’ve thought it would take place at a bowling alley of all places?

Besides the weird setting for the breakup, we learned that the pair couldn’t overcome this obstacle of Lauren and her supposed relationship prior to going on the show (which I stand by Lauren on BTW). Yet what really felt off for me was that despite everything, you’d think that if Dave *really* loved Lauren, they’d work through it, which got me wondering if Dave ever really saw an end marriage with Lauren.

Episode 11 gives us all the answers we’ve been looking for, including what Dave has been struggling with so internally. Though we knew he couldn’t move past this idea of Lauren maybe being with someone before the show, we never knew the extent to which he couldn’t move on. Dave said it best during their breakup that if he wanted his friends to meet Lauren, they would’ve met her, but HE DIDN’T! If he really wanted to marry her, he would have made sacrifices to make that happen.

To make matters worse, Lauren admitted she wrote a letter to Dave’s sister, explaining not only who she is but the whole situation and how much Dave and her support means to Lauren. Guess what? Dave never gave it to his sister. To me, that’s a prime example that Dave never saw a real future with Lauren, despite everything he claimed to have felt towards her.

What I could’ve never expected was MOLLY! She totally came to Lauren’s defense during her first interaction with Dave post-pods. Molly laid out the facts of how Dave never defended Lauren and if he was really in love with her, he would make more of an effort to integrate her with his family and friends. Everything seems fishy and it’s safe to say that Lauren is so much better off.

If Dave truly wanted a future with Lauren, he would have sided with her NOT his friends over the news of her supposed pre-pods relationship. However, he failed to do that and it foreshadowed what was to come and what we have now learned. All I can say is, good riddance Dave!