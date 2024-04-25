Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Taylor Swift\'s \"Who\'s Afraid Of Little Old Me\" memes
“Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me” Memes Are Taking Over Twitter & They’re Hilarious

Eileen Flaherty

Taylor Swift’s eleventh studio album The Tortured Poets Department has been out for nearly a week now, and people are getting more obsessed with it by the minute — myself included. Track 10 “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” is IMO, one of her best songs of all time, and the internet thinks so too. 

In the song, Swift sings “You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me,” which quickly turned into a meme because, well, Swift grew up on a Christmas tree farm. However, people have been using these lyrics to describe niche interests, moments in pop culture, obsessions, or events from their past. They are so funny, and I like every single one I see. 

This isn’t the only trend using lyrics from TTPD. On TikTok, people have been putting  their beef with people on blast using Swift’s song “thanK you aIMee,” which many thought was a diss to Kim Kardashian. People are fully entering their villain era with this trend, and it’s fun to watch from the sidelines. 

The “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” trend has now started taking over the internet and has even garnered the attention of Monica Lewinsky, who posted a picture of the White House with the caption “you wouldn’t’ last an hour in the asylum where they raised me.” Lewinsky’s an icon through and through, and this has to be one of the funniest things she’s ever done – and she’s done a lot of funny things, FYI. 

So, if you’re unfamiliar with the “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” lyrics and have been seeing these memes all over your timeline, it probably makes a lot more sense now. 

The trend has since made its way to TikTok, and these videos are too good to ignore. Even Trisha Paytas hopped on the trend! 

You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me (insert picture of my community theater stage). 

