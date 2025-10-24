“How you say you love me, if you ain’t put me in Chanel?” asks Tyla. On Oct. 24, the “Water” singer made the (arguably simple) request in “Chanel,” her latest single she released with a new music video. The video is ripped right from the ‘90s, filled with archival moments that will have all of the fashion girlies swooning and scouring their local vintage stores. And as someone who was raised on music videos, my heart soared when I noticed the Vevo logo in the corner of the video. But aside from the jaw-dropping fashion moments and nostalgic visuals, there’s one aspect to the song that shocked me the most. The voice singing “Put her in Chanel” is PartyNextDoor. Cue the gasps!

Yep, you heard it here first. Though he isn’t directly credited in the song’s title, fans were quick to point out that the mysterious voice opening the song with “Put her in Chanel” was indeed Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, aka PartyNextDoor. For fans who have been following the whisperings around Tyla’s new music, this moment is major. PartyNextDoor has been pretty far from the spotlight in recent years, so hearing his smooth, unmistakable vocals sneak into a high-fashion, high-energy track like this is a true treat.

Tyla’s new song “Chanel” features vocals of the Grammy Award Winning singer, songwriter, and producer Jahron Anthony Brathwaite know as PartyNextDoor ( PNP) “Put her Chanel”. #PUTMEINCHANEL #CHANEL #PND 💯📌 pic.twitter.com/shv1AzyCwy — masixolemange (@Xmasixolemange) October 24, 2025

According to Genius, the nostalgia-filled release was initially revealed at a fan event in Berlin and will be the lead single off Tyla’s upcoming project. And if this song is any indication, we are about to be spoiled with Instagram-worthy captions. Remy Ma’s currently trending “Conceited (There’s Something About Remy)” soundbite that’s going viral walked so “Chanel” could run. Like, I want to make this entire verse one of my affirmations: “I’m a big dog baby, underdog baby / Self-made b*tch, yeah you can upgrade me / Waistline crazy, mandem chase me / Say you wan’ see me, where you gon’ take me?” Mic drop.

I'm a big dog baby, underdog baby, Self-made bitch, you can upgrade me,

Waistline crazy, mandem chase me

Say you wanna see me, where you gon' take me?



Oh Tyla my love! #CHANEL pic.twitter.com/qKQTG40XTB — IS IT🐾 (@XolaMahlaba1) October 23, 2025

Tyla leaving the studio after recording "CHANEL". pic.twitter.com/lIaTNpDHtz — DME 🇳🇦 (@dme_363) October 23, 2025

you better put her in chanel already fr pic.twitter.com/KgCfpAZVDp — best of tyla (@bestoftyla) October 23, 2025

Not surprisingly, everything Tyla wears throughout the music video is Chanel. She also paid homage to supermodel Helena Christensen by pulling one of her signature wardrobe moves — wearing the pink bustier Christensen wore as a minidress. She also posed with the iconic “Hula Hoop” bag, a favorite among many Chanel lovers, spicing up the look with gym shorts and a bustier top I want to hit “add to cart” on.

As of Oct. 24, Tyla has yet to make any announcements about her sophomore album. But based on “Chanel,” it looks like fans are in for another confidence-booster — one that’s filled with luxury labels and nostalgia. We love to see it!