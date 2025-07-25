Tyla’s “MR. MEDIA” Lyrics Are My Hot Girl Summer Affirmations

Tyla just came out with a new song, “MR. MEDIA,” and IDK about y’all, but I’m literally obsessed. The beat is addicting, the energy is effortlessly giving “it girl,” and the lyrics? Literally my new affirmations. From the moment she goes, “Yeah, I’m out of this world, I’m out of Mars,” you just know she’s channeling that bad b*tch behavior. This isn’t just a song — it’s an entire moodboard.

Released on July 25, “MR. MEDIA” is the first part of Tyla’s mixtape, as she explained in her Instagram post announcing the new song. And honestly? I’m so here for it. Between the club-ready beat and the lyrical jabs at people who clearly can’t stop talking about her, Tyla is giving us the ultimate IDGAF anthem. She knows her worth. She knows she’s the moment. And if anyone has anything to say about it? Um, that’s their problem — not hers. This track isn’t about seeking approval from others — it’s about owning your spotlight and letting the haters talk their talk, because who really cares anyway?

Whether you’re pregaming with your friends or just dramatically lip-syncing in the mirror (guilty), these lyrics are the perfect hot girl summer soundtrack. And in case you’re wondering what these lyrics mean, don’t worry, girl, I’ve got your back. Let’s channel that bad b*tch energy together.

Tyla starts off singing in Tswana, an obvious nod to her South African heritage, before immediately diving into the chorus. Tyla sings “Miss Demeanor, why, why, why? / Why you gotta tell ‘em, lie, lie, lie? / Honestly I’m not surpri-i-ised / Always talkin’ ‘bout my whine, whine.” With these lyrics, it seems evident that Tyla’s calling out the people who twist the narrative, spread rumors, and can’t stop bringing her name up. She’s not even shocked at this point — they’re obsessed with her, and she’s well aware of it.

She continues with “Mister Media, why, why, why? / I just said I was fly-i-i / No matter how hard I try-i-i / I can never get it ri-i-ight.” Ooh, OK, now we know who this is about! It seems evident that Tyla is addressing the media, and that no matter what she does, she just can’t seem to win in their eyes. Like, girl can’t even breathe without someone trying to turn it into a damn headline.

Now don’t even get me started on the post-chorus, where Tyla sings, “It’s Bacardi, but I like to twerk. While this could reference the popular rum, Bacardi (or Bacardi house) is a sound developed in South Africa, as well as a style of dance similar to twerking.

Then, when she sings, “They gon’ love it if I like it first,” she’s reminding everyone that she sets the trends. If Tyla decides that something’s cool, the whole world follows. Period. She continues, singing “Why, why, why? / Ooh, why? None of your concern / What I? None of your concern.” Now this is the bad b*tch energy I’ve been channeling all summer. She’s giving zero explanations, zero tolerance, and full control of the narrative — she’s not here to clarify, defend, or apologize, and honestly? Neither am I.

The next verse starts with Tyla saying, “Yeah, I’m out of this world, I’m out of Mars / H*es talk if I’m on your arm.” Literally floored. Tyla’s essentially saying that she’s not just different, but she’s in a whole other galaxy of hotness. She’s booked, she’s busy, and she knows that there’s drama that comes with being that girl, especially if she’s next to your man, but she doesn’t GAF.

She continues with “Zone change, I don’t know what time I’m on / Bad b*tch, I ain’t always got time to talk.” She’s not stopping, not smiling, and definitely explaining herself. Tyla knows she’s untouchable, and she’s embracing it.

With the lyrics “Too bad, yeah, I know I’m difficult / You’d be too if you had my visuals / You’d be too if you had the material (Wozala),” can I just say: Jaw. On. The. Floor. She’s not apologizing for being a handful — she’s saying, “Obviously I’m a problem, look at me. I deserve to be a problem.” And honestly? She’s so real for that.

IDK about y’all, but I’m going to be streaming this all summer.