You May Not Know It, But You’ve Probably Seen ‘The Life List’s Brad Before

Netflix has dropped yet another must-watch original. The Life List, starring Sofia Carson and Kyle Allen, premiered on March 28 and is definitely a film you won’t want to miss. You probably already know Carson from Purple Hearts or Descendants, but if you’re watching The Life List and thinking, “Wait, why does Brad look so familiar?”—you’re not alone. Allen has been quietly stacking up roles in everything from romantic tearjerkers to big-name thrillers and I bet you’ve seen him before, even if you don’t realize it.

The Life List follows Alex (Carson), who tries to navigate grief after her mom passes away. Alex’s mom’s lawyer, Brad (Allen) reveals a list of quests for Alex to complete by her mother. As she’s on a mission to complete the bucket list, she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and rediscovers herself.

Allen, who plays Brad, has been in many notable films, from A Haunting in Venice (2023) to West Side Story (2021) and even American Horror Story (2018). Let’s break down where else you’ve seen him.

The Path (2016-2018)

Allen made his big break with his role as Hawk Lane in Hulu’s The Path, alongside Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul and The White Lotus’s Michelle Monaghan. He played the teenage son of a New Age family who were devoted to the Meyerism movement.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (2018)

Allen received another huge opportunity to star in a cult favorite, American Horror Story, in 2018. He played Timothy Campell, a young man handpicked by The Cooperative to seek refuge in Outpost Three due to his flawless genetic makeup. His character also sparked a romance with Emily (Ashley Santos), another young woman specially chosen for the bunker.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021)

The AHS star began to break into the rom-com scene as he starred as Mark in The Map of Tiny Perfect Things alongside Kathryn Newton. The movie tells the story of two teens reliving the same day on repeat, allowing them to map out everything worth remembering.

In an exclusive 2021 interview with Wonderland Magazine, Allen recalled the moment he first saw himself on the billboard for the Prime Video film.

Before the movie’s release, Allen would frequently drive past that very spot on his way to acting class, with a feeling that we would someday see his face there. To the star, it was a full-circle moment.

West Side Story (2021)

Allen then pivoted into the musical film scene, playing Balkan in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story. It might’ve been a surprise for some fans to find out that The Life List star was fit for the role, given his background in dance, which he hadn’t showcased in his previous films.

West Side Story’s success placed Allen in front of a more mainstream audience, as it catapulted him to star in more big featured films in his career.

The In Between (2022)

Allen took on the role of Skylar in the Paramount+ film The In Between, returning to the romance scene alongside Joey King, who played Tessa.

The film follows Skylar and Tessa, a young couple whose love story takes a supernatural turn. After surviving the car accident that claimed Skylar’s life, Tessa becomes convinced he’s trying to reach her from the afterlife.

Allen revealed that he brought his learned skills from working with Steven Spielberg on West Side Story to the set of The In Between.“I learned just an overwhelming trust for the director and the people around you,” he told Us Weekly in February 2022, “He definitely leads from behind and yet guides the ship in its entirety and the best idea wins. I just got to kinda sit in on that and sort of project the previous experience onto this one. That was wonderful.”

A Haunting in Venice (2023)

The versatile actor once again showcased his range in the 2023 horror film A Haunting in Venice. Starring as Maxime Gerard alongside Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot, Allen stepped into a chilling murder mystery set in post-World War II Venice. The film follows a retired Poirot, now living in self-imposed exile, as he reluctantly attends a séance, only for the night to take a deadly turn when one of the guests is murdered. With danger lurking in the shadows, the legendary detective is forced back into action to unmask the killer.

The Life List (2025)

Today, Allen is stepping into another heartwarming role with The Life List, a Netflix rom-com that blends self-discovery, love, and family secrets. He plays Brad, the lawyer tasked with delivering a life-changing list of quests to Alex (Carson) following her mother’s passing. As Alex embarks on completing her late mother’s teenage bucket list, Brad becomes an unexpected presence in her journey — one that could lead to new revelations and even romance.

With The Life List, Allen continues to prove his versatility, seamlessly shifting from thrillers and musicals to heartfelt dramas. Whether he’s solving mysteries or playing the charming love interest, he’s solidifying his place as a rising Hollywood star. And with this latest role, I have a feeling we’ll be seeing more of him in the future.