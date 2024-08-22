Everything We Know About Netflix’s ‘My Oxford Year’ (So Far)

Sharpen up your pencils and get your notebooks ready because love is on the syllabus this upcoming school year. As people begin to wind down as the weather gets cooler and the leaves start to change, it’s time to enter my personal favorite season: autumn. If you’re like me and love curling up in bed in fall to watch your favorite rom coms on Netflix, I have some exciting news for you: the new movie My Oxford Year is coming. I’m so excited for this film because it not only sounds super cute, but Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest, who played young King George in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte, are starring as the leads!

Based on a novel from Julia Whelan, the film will differ from its original source material with a screenplay written by Allison Burnett. Here’s everything we know so far about My Oxford Year.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, My Oxford Year will follows Anna (played by Sofia Carson), an American woman who leaves the states to fulfill her childhood dream of attending the University of Oxford. Anna is studious and has her life together, until she meets a local (Corey Mylchreest) who ultimately changes both of their lives.

We don’t have much about the storyline of the film yet, but it seems like viewers are going to be falling in love with London and Oxford, as well as swoon over Carson and Mylchreest’s chemistry.

Who else will star in My Oxford Year?

Purple Hearts’s Sofia Carson and Queen Charlotte‘s Corey Mylchreest will be starring as the two leads in My Oxford Year. Not only will Carson be playing the lead, but she will also be executive producing the feature for Netflix.

My Oxford Year also has a large ensemble cast that includes Dougray Scott, Catherine McCormack, Harry Trevaldwyn, Esmé Kingdom, Nikhil Parmar, Poppy Gilbert, Romina Cocca, Yadier Fernández, Nia Anisah and Hugh Coles.

When will My Oxford Year be released on Netflix?

As of Aug. 22, there is no official release date for My Oxford Year. It’s likely that as soon as filming gets underway, Netflix will (hopefully!) release more updates on when My Oxford Year will be available to stream. But for now, count us in for this study session.