After the whirlwind of emotions that came with the end of Season 1 of the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, viewers were left wondering, what other drama could possibly arise? Turns out, there’s a lot more drama where Season 1 came from. Thanks to the April 22 release of the official Season 2 trailer, fans were given a glimpse into even more chaos and drama unfolding with the new season. Except, it’s not just the iconic moms we all know and love (or hate), we have a new mom entering the scene — Miranda McWhorter.

You read that right, there is an all-new cast member for Season 2, and fans can’t help but wonder who Miranda is. Thankfully, the trailer gave us a taste of the drama, introducing her as Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-best friend — and also the woman who would give us a deeper look into the “swinger drama” Paul found herself heavily associated with in Season 1. “I’m gonna set the record straight on the swinging scandal,” Miranda says in the trailer.

It turns out Miranda is way more involved in the swinger drama than we could’ve ever expected. After the teaser trailer introduced her quick appearance as “the girl who was swinging with Taylor,” I couldn’t help but wonder why she’s so involved in the drama. Turns out, this goes way deeper than viewers think, and I’m here to break it down.

To catch you up to the drama, in 2022, Taylor revealed that she and her ex-husband at the time had taken part in “soft-swinging” with friends, but with who is what fans were all left wondering. At the time, Miranda and Taylor were at the height of their friendship and so all eyes were on Miranda and her husband at the time, Chase McWhorter, for being these supposed “friends.” Though they denied the claims at first, Chase went on to tell Us Weekly that they were involved in the soft-swinging that Taylor had talked about. Miranda had given her brief side of the story to Josie Van Dyke on her Weekly Trash podcast in August 2024. “The whole world thought you were full-on swinging, which you weren’t,” Van Dyke said. “Right,” Miranda clarified. It’s important to note that Miranda also had an opportunity to be on Season 1 of the show, as she told Van Dyke in the same podcast episode, but ultimately turned it down.

This all leads us to the present, where Miranda is on full display and ready to give viewers an inside glimpse into the speculation surrounding her involvement in the swinging. On top of it all, being the ex-best friend to Taylor is bound to re-surface old drama and mishap, so fans can expect to see a lot more chaos.