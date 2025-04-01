MomTok Is Headed To Vegas For A Live Show, So Here’s How To Get Tickets

The last thing on my 2025 bingo card was for the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives to have their own live show in Vegas. Soon after the show’s second season drops on Hulu on May 15, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast will head to Vegas for a one-night-only live show at the Venetian in Las Vegas on June 7. Though unexpected, this show is definitely something for fans to look forward to. Especially after the Vegas drama that Season 1 of the show brought, this location rings almost ironically iconic.

The leading ladies of MomTok will take the stage at MomTok: The Unholy Tea to give their commentary on the Hulu series. The live show will also include roundtable talks, interactive games, and fan confessions. Though it’s a one-night-only event, fans can look forward to seeing some of their favorites in the controversial city where Jen Affleck fought with her husband over a Chippendales show. While there won’t be any Chippendales in attendance at the MomTok show (that we know of), here’s what we do know about the already-highly-anticipated event.

@_justjessiiii The secrets out! What happens in Vegas.. gets spilled at MomTok 😜 live at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on June 7th!! 🤩 @Taylor Paul @Jen Affleck @Layla Taylor @Mayci Neeley @Mikayla Matthews ♬ original sound – justjessi

How to get tickets to the MomTok Vegas show

Tickets to MomTok: The Unholy Tea will go on sale Friday, April 4 at 11 a.m. MST (so that’s 10 a.m. PST and 1 p.m. EST). Tickets will sell for $45 plus fees, and can be found at Ticketmaster.com and VenetianLasVegas.com. But, to let you in on a secret, a MomTok presale will go live Wednesday, April 2 at 11 a.m. MST followed by a Venetian Rewards members, LiveNation, and Ticketmasters presale on Thursday, April 3 at 11 a.m. MST. Thankfully, there are a few different opportunities for you to get your hands on tickets one way or another.

Which of the MomTok members will be there?

So, which Mormon Wives cast members will be there? Although not every MomTok member will be in Vegas, fans can expect six of the eight ladies to be on stage. Taylor Frankie Paul, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci J. Nelly, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, and Jennifer Affleck will all be indulging in the fun. Fans can still expect to see other Season 1 moms Whitney Leavitt and Demi Engemann in Season 2 of the show, but not at the live Vegas show.

“We’re beyond excited to bring MomTok directly to our fans at The Venetian Resort,” the women shared in a press release. “This show is our chance to connect, let loose, and give audiences an unforgettable girls’ night out in Vegas — a city that’s become such an iconic part of our story!” I think it’s safe to say that this is a night for the moms to run wild.

Some of the cast members have already taken to their social media to share the secret with their fanbases. Mikayla even joked in her Instagram announcement of a potential “Chippendales collab,” while Mayci took to her caption to clarify that this is no April Fool’s joke.

Though fans don’t know all the specifics of what to expect at MomTok’s Vegas show, we can definitely expect to see some tea spilled, and some of the Season 1 drama that we all have been wondering about finally addressed on the big stage. I, for one, cannot wait.