Today, nearly everyone is on social media, and influencer culture is the new norm. While makeup, fashion, and travel may be the popular influencing niches that come to mind, child influencing comprises a huge segment of social media. Tons of “kidfluencers” have risen to mega fame and fortune, with some of the most well-known internet stars being Piper Rockelle and her Squad.

Piper’s Squad is the subject of the upcoming Netflix three-part series Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing. Netflix has called the series a “documentary exposé” in which “teens and parents reveal disturbing accounts of abuse and exploitation within the world of child influencers.” The Squad was a group of teenagers that made YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok content together. The videos were about pretty much everything, with titles ranging from “LAST TO LEAVE $100,000 YACHT KEEPS IT!!” to “TINDER IN REAL LIFE!”

While the videos were filled with laughter, crushes, pranks, and seemingly-lighthearted challenges, former Squad members and parents allege in the documentary that production of the content was not as carefree as it seemed. But who were the members of the famed Squad, and where are they today? Let’s take a look.

Piper Rockelle

Rockelle was the leader of the Squad. Videos were posted to her YouTube channel and her mother, Tiffany Smith, was largely involved in their production. Rockelle is still an active content creator, with over 14 million followers on TikTok.

Corrine Joy

Joy is an actress and starred in the Brat TV series Chicken Girls. On her TikTok account, which she actively posts on, she shared that she’s currently training to be a pro wrestler. Joy shared a post to her TikTok addressing the documentary, in which she writes, “I love you piper, i pray everyday that you will get out like we did.” On the post, fellow ex-Squad member Sophie Fergi commented simply, “this.”

Sophie Fergi

Fergi currently stars in the podcast Girl Talk, in which she discusses topics like relationships, beauty, and more. She also seemingly addressed the documentary on her TikTok account, writing, “Thank you to all the people who are hearing our voices and supporting my friends and I who went through that situation.” In her comments section, she made it clear that she completely supports Rockelle, and liked a comment that reads, “forever on pipers side.”

Sawyer Sharbino

Sharbino is a singer, actor, and active content creator. Following the release of the documentary trailer, he posted a TikTok video with the caption, “I’m so proud of every one of my friends who was brave enough to speak on this they’re truly the strongest people I know and my heart goes out to them rn.”

Gavin Magnus

Magnus is a content creator and musician. He appears to remain close with Rockelle, and recently posted a TikTok with her.

Jentzen ramirez

Ramirez is an actor and content creator who posts frequently on YouTube. Ramirez is seemingly less than supportive of the documentary, posting a video stating, “If we are all so traumatized why are we making a documentary to just re live it all. Personally I just wanted to forget and move on with my life.”

Claire RockSmith

RockSmith is a content creator. She addressed the documentary in a post, writing, “It’s time you finally knew. Everything.”

Elliana Walmsley

Walmsley is a content creator and dancer, frequently posting K-pop dance covers. Some may recognize her also from her time on the show Dance Moms. She referenced the documentary in a TikTok post but did not give a definitive stance, writing in her caption, “i’ll explain what i decided to do in another video maybe.” Walmsley is currently in a relationship with Ramirez.