Wait, Is Trisha Paytas In ‘Euphoria’ Season 3?

The queen of manifestation has done it again. ICYMI, internet icon Trisha Paytas seemingly confirmed that she will be in Season 3 of Euphoria on her podcast, Just Trish. And, as someone who wasn’t planning on watching, I can tell you right now that I am sat.

Toward the end of her Oct. 7 podcast episode, Trisha casually mentioned that she may or may not have booked a role on the HBO show. After Trisha was talking about Overcompensating star Benito Skinner, her co-host Oscar Gracey said, “Maybe now that you’re on Euphoria, you’ll get on Overcompensating.” Trisha then replied, jokingly, “They couldn’t afford me,” before adding, “I really thought I was unstoppable ‘cause I was doing so many calls after [Euphoria]. Maybe one day I can show my Euphoria self tape.” Trisha continued, saying, “I don’t know if I can. I got to find out the logistics, maybe once it airs or something like that. But yeah, I think I really nailed it.” Wait… pause?

This isn’t the first time that Trisha teased her involvement in Euphoria. Back in 2021, she revealed on her previous podcast, Frenemies (which she co-hosted with Ethan Klein), that the Euphoria team reached out to her for a role in the second season. However, after she submitted a self-tape, she said she never heard back. “Didn’t get the part,” she said.

Who is Trisha Paytas playing in Euphoria Season 3?

Not much is known about Trisha’s involvement in Euphoria Season 3 — there hasn’t even been a formal casting announcement yet. However, Trisha *does* follow the show’s makeup artist on social media, so maybe fans can expect to see her in that signature, glittery, Euphoria glam. As for when we’ll know more, the show is set to air in 2026 — so, hopefully, we’ll find out about Trisha’s role soon!