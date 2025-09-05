Justin Bieber released a follow-up to his July album SWAG on Sept. 5 — SWAG II. The album’s first track, “Speed Demon,” has a definite pop inspiration, and catchy lyrics to match. But who is “Speed Demon” about? The song seems to address someone, but is it a real person or just a message to his haters?

On his opening track, it seems as though “Speed Demon” is a message to the public criticism, hate he’s faced throughout the years, and passing judgments. If you’re looking for the ultimate clapback song, “Speed Demon” is the one for you.

In his first verse, Bieber sings, “And I don’t even got the patience to argue / So are you out of your mind? I got a lot of reasons to fight / I got a lot of reasons to drive over to you / But I, I put my pride to the side,” before referring to himself as “new and improved.”

Bieber also describes how, when he’s facing challenges, his wife Hailey Bieber is always there for him, assuring him that he’s enough. He sings, “And there’s something in the way she made me certain I’m enough / Everyday she put the loving on me / And all the people that be doubting on me / They gave me witness my redemption, now they up on my seat.” In the same verse, Bieber also talks about how his haters are still fans. He sings, “They try to say I’m out of my mind / But now they singing every line.” Bieber is leaving that negative energy behind as he sings, “I got a lot of mountains to climb / Had to leave some beggars behind.”

In the chorus of the track, Bieber refers to his haters and critics by calling them “chickens,” declaring that he just keeps getting better. Bieber sings, “I said keep checking, keep checking these chickens / And I go speed racing, speed racing for the record / And I achieve greatness, gettin’ better by the second.” BRB, using this song for my daily affirmations.

More to come…