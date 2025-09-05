Justin Bieber’s “Mother In You” Lyrics Shout Out Hailey & Jack

Justin Bieber released a surprise 23-track follow-up to his album SWAG on Sept. 5, aptly titled SWAG II. (He announced the project was coming on Sept. 4.) One song in particular has already been chosen by fans to be a favorite: “MOTHER IN YOU.” The lyrics to the song sweetly honor Bieber’s wife, Hailey, and make a promise to their 1-year-old son, Jack Blues.

This album is a continuation of his July album SWAG, which features pop tracks like “DAISIES” and “YUKON.” The new songs explore topics like his relationship with his wife, Hailey Bieber, his mental health struggles, parenthood, and more. In particular, “MOTHER IN YOU” has melted the hearts of fans everywhere. The song is a sweet tribute to parenthood, and the little moments that make it so special.

The song describes Bieber’s love for his son, Jack Blues Bieber, and his wife, Hailey. In the first verse, Bieber says the day his son was born, his life changed for the better. Bieber sings, “You opened your eyes / That was when I knew / Ooh, it would change me / There’s a beautiful world that’s waiting for you / And I vow in good faith / To never let you down / Here, now, always / I’ll be around.” These lyrics depict Bieber’s everlasting devotion to his family.

Bieber also writes about how their son reminds him so much of his wife, Hailey. He sings, “And I remember the moment, at 2 in the morning / A sober reflection in you / And you looked right through me like you really knew me / So much of her coming through.” Needless to say, every listener’s heart was melting.

In the chorus, Bieber repeats the line, “Your mother in you.” In the second verse, Bieber elaborates upon how their son, Jack, is the best part of their lives. “You’re a beautiful world that’s counting on me / My smile, her grace / Both of our hearts / Oh, child, everyday / You’re the best part.”

This isn’t the first time Bieber has gushed about his son, or his wife as a mother. Back in May 2025, Hailey Bieber was Vogue‘s cover star, and her husband told the publication, “I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey.” He also said, “I’m walking in the days I always dreamed of” by creating a family with her.

Grab your tissues, Beliebers, because “MOTHER IN YOU” is the sweetest reflection of all of the joys that come with parenthood and his deep love for his wife, Hailey. I know I’ll be listening to this one on repeat.