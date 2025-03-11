ICYMI, Alabama Barker Just Hard-Launched Her New BF

After Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker’s months-long feud that resulted in both of them releasing diss tracks about one another, there’s been a significant update in this online beef: Barker officially has a new boo in her life. Yes, after going back and forth with Bhad Bhabie (whose real name is Danielle Bregoli) on the internet about her alleged hook-up with Le Vaughn, the father of Bregoli’s son, Barker appears to have moved on in her love life and is now shining a light on her new romance with Scooter Jackson. So, who is Barker’s new boyfriend? Let’s discuss.

ICYMI, Barker posted her first TikTok video with Jackson on March 9 after teasing another diss track (seemingly targeted towards Bregoli) on March 5. She made things TikTok official with her man before sharing a separate video of the new couple lip-syncing to Latto’s track Big Mama, further cementing their relationship status to fans.

But who exactly is Jackson? Well, he’s a sophomore football player at UCLA hailing from Compton, California. He recently transferred to the Los Angeles institution after attending Utah Tech University. It’s unclear how he and Barker met, but if I had to guess, they probably crossed paths in the L.A.

Before Barker sent the internet into a frenzy after sharing her first TikTok video with Jackson, the UCLA football player shared his own series of clips with the “Heartbreaker” rapper. They posted their first video together on Jackson’s TikTok on March 7 with a clip of Barker sitting on Jackson’s lap while they lip-synced to Beyoncé and Jay Z’s track “Part II (On The Run),” accompanied by an odd caption where he wrote, “who wants a perfect love story?”

Aside from posting with Travis Barker’s daughter, Jackson shares his own content on TikTok, which mostly consists of him lip-syncing to songs and taking part in dance trends with his teammates. However, other than the brief glimpses he and Barker have given into their newfound relationship, that’s really the extent of what we know about Jackson.

I’m sure we’ll be seeing plenty more posts from Barker with her man, but in the meantime, we’ll have to wait to see what she chooses to divulge about their romance.