Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker are fighting y’all, and the tea is piping hot. ICYMI, Bhad Bhabie (aka Danielle Bregoli) took to Instagram on Dec. 17 to claim that Barker stole her man. From there, the internet went crazy, with sleuths digging up photos of Barker and Le Vaughn, whom Bregoli has been in a relationship with for a few years now. However on Dec. 18 both, Barker and Bregoli released statement explaining each of their sides of the story, and whew, are things getting messy!

The “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper has been in a relationship with BF — or, now, apparently ex — since 2020, according to People. Not only are Bregoli and Le Vaughn partners, but they also have a daughter, Kali Love, who they welcomed in March 2024. While adjusting to motherhood, Bregoli heartbreakingly announced she was battling cancer in November 2024 after fans began questioning her weight loss.

That same month, Bregoli wished Le Vaughn a happy birthday on Instagram. However, that’s not to say there hasn’t been conflict brewing below the surface, which Bregoli seemingly confirmed after sharing that she was “single” in a since-deleted Instagram story post on Dec. 17. She then tagged Barker in a separate story post, writing, “@alabamaluellabarker took my man.” Her Campus reached out to Barker’s team for comment, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

In a now-deleted Dec. 18 TikTok video, Barker responded, and claimed Le Vaughn began reaching out to her back in January. Per the screenshots she shared in the video, it’s unclear what year he began messaging her, but it’s assumed to be 2024. According to Barker, Le Vaughn tried to pick her up at a gas station, to which she refused.

“I’m not looking to wreck anybody’s home or family, I don’t get any cool points from that, and I don’t benefit from it at all,” Barker said. “I also would never date this man.” The “Vogue” rapper then talked about the time she took a trip to Las Vegas, where she met up with Le Vaughn. Barker said she later “found out that that’s [Bregoli’s] boyfriend and baby’s father.”

She continued, “It was just crazy, disheartening, and such an ugly position to be in, especially after feelings were involved.” After that, Barker said Le Vaughn began spewing lies to her, claiming that he and Bregoli “were not together” and that “he was moving out of the house they live in.” He also told her that his relationship with Bregoli was merely “business-related.” Her Campus reached out to Le Vaughn and Bregoli’s teams for comment on Barker’s claim, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Despite Barker telling Le Vaughn she didn’t want to continue communicating, Barker said he “continuously tried to talk to me” via fake numbers, his friends phones, and faux Instagram accounts around August and September. At this point, Barker claims she tried to tell Bregoli about Le Vaughn’s infidelity, and even urged him to “tell her how [you’re] in love with me,” to which Le Vaughn responded via text, “Why break a [heart] when i can just release it.” Her Campus reached out to Le Vaughn’s team for comment about the text response Barker claimed he sent her, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On Dec. 17, the Shade Room shared a picture of Le Vaughn and Barker cuddled up. This prompted Barker to send all of the messages between herself and Le Vaughn to Bregoli, to which the “Bestie” rapper replied, “I believe you.” Her Campus reached out to Bregoli’s team about receiving messages from Barker, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Barker closed out the video saying that the situation “goes against her morals as a woman” and her “intentions are never to break a family apart.” She added that Le Vaughn was “trying to turn [me and Bregoli] against each other when really he was the problem from the beginning.” Barker then shared a final round of receipts from when she seemingly confronted Le Vaughn in November for “tryna cheat while [Bregoli] got cancer,” to which he responded with, “She been had it for 3 years.” Her Campus reached out to Le Vaughn’s team for comment about Barker’s screenshots, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

“I regret even acknowledging him in the first place and letting this even become a thing,” Barker said at the end of the TikTok. “I take full accountability of the things that I did participate in. Whether I did or did not know, that’s not fair to [Bregoli] at all. He’s pushing 30, and he thinks this is OK. That is honestly scary.”

A few hours after Barker posted and deleted her TikTok video, Bregoli shared a reel on her Instagram account giving her side of the story. She began the video by admitting that while she and Le Vaughn were still together, she “cheated first.” Not long after they split up, Bregoli noticed that Barker was following her on IG, which she was confused about. She then said that her friend told her that he’d heard some things about Le Vaughn and Barker. “I’m texting Bama like ‘Bama call me now. Why am I hearing stuff about you and my baby daddy?’ She’s like ‘What, no never.’ And I’m like ‘Girl be real with me,'” Bregoli said. She then claimed that Barker told her that she and Le Vaughn met and exchanged numbers.

“Le Vaughn didn’t tell me the truth, not did Alabama tell me the truth,” Bregoli said. “It ticks me off watching her live her life like she’s not a f*ckking homewrecker. Like she didn’t cause me so many problems. I was a postpartum mom going through cancer finding out that my boyfriend was cheating on me.” Her Campus reached out to Barker about Bregoli’s claims, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Bregoli went on to claim that this isn’t the first time Barker has done this. “I just had a famous girl DM me 2 hours ago saying ‘Oh yeah, she hit up my boyfriend as soon as I posted him,'” she said. “This is something this girl does. Even though Le Vaughn is in the wrong, Alabama’s even wronger because a man is going to be a man but b*tch, you call yourself my friend.”

TBH, the whole situation is rather unfortunate.