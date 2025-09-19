Cardi B’s follow-up to her debut album Invasion of Privacy, Am I The Drama? released on Sept. 19, proving that she is in fact the drama. After months of headlines — splitting from Offset, a rumored romance and now a baby with Stefon Diggs, court dates, and nonstop internet chatter — the rap queen dropped a sophomore album that is bold, unfiltered, and a prime display of Cardi doing what she does best: turning chaos into chart toppers. Literally. And one song, “Magnet,” has some scathing lyrics that have fans wondering, who is the song about?

If you thought Cardi B would play it safe on her second album, you’d be very very wrong. One of the juiciest tracks, “Magnet,” is already blowing up on socials with fans speculating who the lyrics are about. Plus, the beat is heavy, the energy is high, and Cardi B wastes zero time dragging her haters straight to the court of public opinion (to be fair, they did it to her first).

“Magnet” opens with lines that make for perfect Instagram captions. Cardi raps, “Face pretty, I know I could probably win a pageant, baby / They say I’m attractive, I be feelin’ like a magnet, baby,” before switching to a chorus that calls out the people who copy her. “B*tch can’t do it like me (Hello)/ B*tch can’t do it like me (Hello) / Woke up and I’m still in the lead (No, no) / I know these hoes is mad (Mad) / It’s time for hoes to gag (Gag) / I’m putting belt to ass.” Yikes.

Fans were quick to clock that the next verse was potentially about rapper JT from City Girls, whose beef with Cardi B spans at least three years back. Likely referencing the fight she had with JT on X back in 2022, Cardi sings, “If a b*tch want smoke with me, then we can link whenevеr (Let’s do it) / Until then, I’m in my bed, just rub my feet togеther.” She even includes a cheeky nod to Kamala Harris: “Shout out to my h*es that wear the pants like Kamala (Huh) / Got my baby daddy actin’ like my baby mama, huh (Ah).”

But in perhaps the most scathing part of the song, Cardi B doesn’t just *allegedly* call out JT, but JT’s boyfriend, rapper Lil Uzi Vert, as well. Alongside apparently calling out JT for being a fake friend and the type of person to kick a girl when she’s already down, she also disses the sexual nature of their relationship in lyrics that are pretty NSFW.

If you need a palate cleanser, I will leave you with some more Instagram-worthy captions,:“You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-ass b*tch (Ah) / Ricky O the only fashion house you know-ass b*tch.” Nope. Nobody is safe from Cardi B.

“Magnet” feels like the heartbeat of Am I The Drama? — a track that doesn’t just throw shade, but burns bridges with a smile. It’s messy, it’s confident, it’s razor-sharp Cardi, reminding everyone why she thrives in the middle of the chaos. The song is equal parts diss track, self-love anthem, and social media goldmine, packed with quotable bars that fans will be blasting all fall. If the question was ever really, “Am I the drama?,” then “Magnet” makes sure Cardi’s answer is a loud, unapologetic yes. Love her or hate her, you’re still talking about her. And that’s exactly the point.