A New K-pop Girl Group Is Coming & They’re About To Be Your Latest Obsession

Get ready to meet your latest K-pop girl group obsession, KiiiKiii! Starship Entertainment (the company that brought us iconic groups like Monsta X, IVE, Cravity, and WJSN) is set to debut KiiiKiii as their first girl group since 2021. The name KiiiKiii is meant to represent the sound of giggling, according to K Profiles. As stated by the group’s members in their Young Street radio show appearance, the name represents “the idea of constantly asking questions rather than searching for just one correct answer, while never losing laughter and humor.” Following in the footsteps of such well-known groups is no easy task, but with what the group has teased so far, they’re sure to stand out and make their mark on the K-pop genre.

Even though KiiiKiii hasn’t debuted yet, they’re set to release their debut EP, Uncut Gem, on March 24. They’ve also teased quite a bit about their group and style already. With their pre-release single, behind-the-scenes content, live performances, and an Instagram page filled with interesting posts, KiiiKiii has left lots of hints to get fans hyped for their debut. So, if you’re ready to be a “pre-debut fan,” here’s everything we know about the group so far.

The Members

There are five members of KiiiKiii — Jiyu, Leesol, Sui, Haum, and Kya. Here’s a quick rundown on the girls, according to a Feb. 17 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Jiyu (18 years old) is the leader of the group, as well as a vocalist, rapper, and dancer.

Leesol (19 years old) is a rapper, described as “charismatic and chic.”

Sui (18 years old) is a vocalist, said to have a “warm and friendly presence” on stage.

Haum (18 years old) is a vocalist, rapper, and “expressive dancer.”

Kya (14 years old) is the maknae (AKA, youngest group member) and a vocalist, being described as “energetic.”

From dancing to rapping to vocals, it looks like the KiiiKiii members have a little bit of everything to offer!

Their Pre-Release Single “I Do Me”

Interested fans won’t have to wait at all to get a taste of what KiiiKiii has to offer, since they’ve already released a pre-debut single, “I Do Me.” The song brings youthful, fun vibes and the music video is set in a mountainous, grassy landscape (compared to the flashy sets typical of K-pop videos). Overall, the song channels laidback, yet upbeat energy.

Their Style

According to J-14, KiiiKiii’s aesthetic largely centers around “weird-core.” Basically, their style is intended to be a bit out there, pushing boundaries, and as the name implies, a little weird. Think typical Gen Z humor, with memes that don’t always make sense yet somehow work; that’s KiiiKiii’s vibe. This concept is showcased through the group’s Instagram, with posts displaying “KiiiKiii” written on different objects, from colored pencils to high heels to even a mohawk. The group says they hope to bring a “new wave of self-expression and authenticity” to K-pop. From what we’ve seen from the group so far, there’s no doubt that KiiiKiii will bring a fun, fresh vibe to the music scene.