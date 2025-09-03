Turns out, 2025 is shaping up to be the year for Catherine Paiz. Between dropping her memoir, going public with her relationship, and now announcing her engagement, the former ACE Family star is officially entering her next chapter.

On Sept. 1, Paiz revealed the exciting news on Instagram with dreamy engagement photos featuring a sparkling diamond ring, and a sweet caption: “So glad I turned the page… September is the month I walk down the aisle to spend forever with you.” Her fiancé, Igor Ten, chimed in with an equally emotional response on his own social media page, sharing that he had popped the question months earlier on Valentine’s Day.

For those who may not know her from YouTube, Paiz gained fame as a member of the ACE Family, a popular channel that documented her family life as she grew her family of three kids and her relationship challenges in her marriage with fellow creator Austin McBroom, which ended after cheating allegations, as Paiz revealed earlier in 2025 on Call Her Daddy. Over the years, Paiz’s fans watched as she worked through heartbreak and embraced a new chapter in her personal life, now with her new partner.

But who exactly is the man who’s captured Paiz’s heart? Here’s everything you need to know about Igor Ten.

He’s a tattoo artist with a huge following.

Based in Rio de Janeiro’s Barra da Jijuca, Ten is a celebrated tattoo artist and painter known for both black-and-gray and colorful designs. He has more than 80,000 Instagram followers and, in late 2024, officially joined CAM Supply, a major brand in the tattoo industry.

He started a project to help breast cancer survivors.

In 2022, Ten launched The Reviver Project, a tattoo initiative designed to help women rebuild confidence after battling breast cancer. The project offers breast reconstruction tattoos as a representation of both physical and emotional healing, something Ten has described as one of the most meaningful parts of his career.

On his Instagram, he explained the project, saying:

“Through Reviver, several women have been able to find, in the process of rebuilding, not only physical restoration, but also emotional and psychological recovery. The dedicated project team not only performs surgeries but also provides a welcoming and supportive environment for these women, allowing them to reconnect with their self-esteem and confidence. It’s inspiring to see how Project Reviver has become a beacon of hope and strength for so many women who have gone through difficult times… May Revive continue to bring light and renewal to more and more women, showing that together, it is possible to overcome challenges and revive the beauty and fullness of life.”

He’s originally from Brazil.

Ten was born and raised in Brazil, but his father is originally from Taiwan. When his father was 7 years old, he moved to Brazil, where he met Ten’s mom. In a joint Q&A on Snapchat with Paiz, the couple shared how different their childhoods were.

Paiz explained how they “grew up very different,” she said. “We are completely different people. We were born on completely opposite sides of the world.”

Ten explained that growing up in Brazil “was almost like the forest,” with lots of trees and animals. Paiz joked, “And for those who say he looks like Tarzan, he actually is Tarzan.”

He and Catherine met in the Amazon.

The couple’s love story sounds like a movie. Paiz revealed on Call Her Daddy that they first crossed paths while on a retreat “in the middle of the Amazon.” At the time, she wasn’t looking for a relationship. “It was a friendship,” Paiz said, mentioning that she “never imagined things would go further, never in a million years.”

What made their connection even more special was the language barrier. Ten spoke very little English at first. “We were really communicating through our phones,” Paiz shared during their Q&A, explaining that they used translation apps to bridge the gap.

He’s big on spirituality and meditation.

One of the strongest connections between the two? Their spirituality. When discussing their relationship on Snapchat during the Q&A, Paiz spoke about their similarities. “I would say we’re very similar in a sense where we’re both very connected to God,” Paiz said, mentioning that Ten “meditates every single day.”

“He tells me to meditate, which, it’s really hard when you’re so in your head, so in your mind and you have so much going on in your life and you have kids and so much to do, and you forget that meditation is actually one of the most important, if not the most important, things you can do,” she added.

Ten also said, “It’s how we clean our minds, it’s how we be calm, be [at] peace, realize we are here and let it be.”

Austin McBroom and Igor Ten are on good terms.

As of right now, there doesn’t seem to be any drama between Ten and McBroom. Tuesday, Sept. 2, McBroom went live on Twitch to share his support for the couple’s engagement. “I’m very happy for them, both of them. I want to congratulate both of them,” he said, adding that he’d actually known about the engagement for a while. “I always know first.” McBroom also suggested that the engagement made sense logically, noting that because Ten isn’t from the U.S., it “needed to happen sooner than later.”

Still, his biggest emphasis was on how Ten has stepped up for the kids. “In my case, I’m very blessed and fortunate to have Igor because he has done an amazing job with the kids,” McBroom said. “Everything that I’ve seen, everything that my kids talk about to me about him, has all been really positive, and I’m super thankful. I’m genuinely happy for them.”

In Ten’s engagement post, he opened up about how his love for Paiz extended naturally to her children, Elle, Alaïa, and Steel. “Life with them has been one of the most eye-opening and transformative experiences of my journey,” Ten wrote. “I never imagined I could feel a love so pure, so profound… a love that reshapes me every day and reveals the beauty of loving in an entirely new way.”

With their wedding set for September, Paiz and Ten are ready to start their forever, and fans are more than ready to watch their story unfold.