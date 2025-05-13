Austin McBroom Responded To Catherine Paiz’s Memoir (& Those Cheating Rumors, Too)

If you grew up sitting down every week to watch your favourite YouTube families like me, then you’ve probably heard of the ACE Family and their many controversies throughout the years — and it looks like there’s still more to come. On May 11, Catherine Paiz announced her memoir Dolores: My Journey Home: (Finding Myself Beyond the ACE Family) – Part One, along with excerpts about her previous marriage with Austin McBroom, which included allegations of infidelity. McBroom was quick to respond on Snapchat, saying the book was “manipulated” and “did not tell the full truth,” and fans are conflicted.

The couple split in 2024 after what they called a mutual agreement to separate and co-parent their three children, Elle (the “E” in “ACE”), Alaia, and Steel. Exploring themes of heartbreak, identity, and self-trust, Paiz’s memoir is seen by many as a raw reinvention of her public identity and a new chapter of independence apart from the ACE Family. And to answer your question: Yes, she seemingly confirmed the rumors that McBroom cheated on her.

Paiz said on her Instagram post announcing the book’s release that writing about the most difficult part of their relationship — when she realized he cheated — was the most vulnerable thing she’s ever done, “but also one of the most rewarding.” She said that it wasn’t just the betrayal of infidelity, but the realization that she’d been “living in a lie.”

While McBroom didn’t deny these allegations, he said in a 30-minute Snapchat video that Paiz was aware of his actions during their marriage and that they stayed together for years afterward. McBroom said he feels “blindsided” because they had “the best co-parenting situation that any parent could have asked for,” and that he sat with Paiz, their children, and her boyfriend eating pizza just days before its release, with no idea of the content the memoir would contain. Her Campus reached out to Paiz for comment on McBroom’s response, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The social media power couple were together for almost 10 years before their split, and had faced years of speculation about the status of their relationship after they announced they would stop regularly posting on their YouTube channel in 2022 to focus on their children and travel plans. The last video they ever uploaded was on June 10, 2023.

The fan response to this situation has been quick, with many divided on who to believe. Comments under Catherine’s book release quickly shifted from support to backlash after Austin’s videos — such as “Sorry, but i’m #TeamAustin on this one! 🤷🏻‍♀️” and “I was such a huge fan but after seeing Austin’s snap.. I’m out!”

Many are trying to remain indifferent by focusing on what’s most important — their children. “If there’s any side to pick, it’s the kids’ side — I’m praying they remain safe,” one comment reads. “Austin isn’t to blame here and I’d be scared for my kids if I was him as well,” another reads.

If there’s anything we know about this ex-YouTube couple, it’s that this scandal is likely far from over. Fans are now patiently (or impatiently, if you’re me) awaiting Paiz’s response to McBroom’s video and the overwhelming backlash on her book (which is set to release on July 1), and I’m right there behind them.