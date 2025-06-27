Lorde is back with a new album, and it’s already got the internet deep in its feelings — and theories. Her brand-new album, Virgin, was released on June 27, and while the whole thing is full of emotional spiral-core energy, it’s the final track, “David,” that has everyone confused — and obsessed.

Here’s the thing: The song never actually mentions David. No “David” in the lyrics. No hints in the verses. Just a title — and that’s what’s driving fans into a Reddit-fueled frenzy. Is it a biblical reference? A marble statue? A glam rock legend? Nobody knows for sure, but the theories are interesting in the best way. I don’t have answers yet, but the speculation is half the fun.

Since the track dropped, fans have been throwing out every theory under the sun to figure out the answer to the question: Who is David? One of the most prominent guesses is that the song title is a David and Goliath reference. In the Bible, David is the underdog who defeats a giant, and some listeners think Lorde could be drawing on that symbolism to reflect on a power imbalance or reclaiming control after feeling small.

Others are more into the idea that “David” refers to Michelangelo’s iconic statue, known for its idealized male form and symbol of strength. The Michelangelo theory fits well, especially with how the album seems to carve away at something deeper, like Lorde has been digging her way back to something real — not flawless, but finally hers.

Then there’s the David Bowie theory. Lorde and Bowie met in 2013 at a Vogue benefit party in New York City, where they continued to have a public friendship and mentorship before his passing. He once called her “the future of music” While “David” doesn’t seem like a direct tribute to Bowie, the emotional parallels are hard to ignore. One could imagine the song as a reflection on being deeply seen by someone iconic — someone who helped shape how she viewed herself, even past their death.

But the most personal theory might be tied to Lorde’s presumed ex, Justin Warren. The two reportedly dated for nearly a decade, and though they never spoke of it (Warren even went as far as to say, “We’re good friends”), they were often seen together, looking like a couple. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Lorde confirmed she went through a breakup and reflected on a pattern of attaching herself to older figures, even describing them as “god” presences in her life. Warren is 17 years older, and the emotional intensity of “David” — paired with the album’s title, Virgin — could hint at the complexity of how that relationship impacted her.

“David” serves as a turning point, where Lorde begins to separate who she really is from who she was expected to be. So, whether “David” is a statue, a symbol, or someone real, Lorde isn’t giving fans a clear answer — and that feels kind of like it’s the point. The mystery lets the song become whatever you need it to be.