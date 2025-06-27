These Memes Of Lorde’s ‘Virgin’ Vinyl Art Are Hilarious, Whether You Like It Or Not

Fans have a lot to say about Lorde’s highly-anticipated fourth studio album, Virgin. More specifically, her vinyl booklet art. The exclusive, blood red vinyl showcases a booklet photo of the singer in clear, unzipped pants. With a title as eye-catching as Virgin, it makes sense that its corresponding visuals are just as striking. Keeping in theme with the album’s vulnerable, authentic, and self-reflective qualities, the photo of Lorde’s Virgin vinyl art makes more sense. But even die-hard Lorde fans have expressed shock and surprise at the image.

This particular vinyl-exclusive booklet print has taken the internet by storm, sparking conversation between old fans and casual listeners on what the singer means by the image. Being her most experimental album yet — and with the conversation of gender expression at the forefront — it’s safe to assume that Lorde is purposely trying to stir up some new dialogue. Still, the memes of fans reacting to Lorde’s Virgin vinyl booklet art are getting more entertaining by the minute.

Lorde has slowly been cluing fans in on the message behind her newest album since its initial album cover art release. The blue pelvic X-ray, notably showcasing an IUD, set the stage for what was to come in her striking vinyl art. Her “Man of the Year” music video kept in theme with messages of transparency and unfiltered emotion, depicting Lorde singing melancholically in an empty room and thrashing in a mound of dirt.

when you open your Virgin vinyl and see lordussy pic.twitter.com/rynIHyGoBF — LORDE SUMMER 2025 ⛓️🧬 (@Chripotle) June 26, 2025

me when i saw lorde’s .. vinyl cover on my timeline



pic.twitter.com/H4BYyNuWKK — lea 💋 (@leasweetener) June 26, 2025

Lorde during her vinyl photoshoot for Virgin: pic.twitter.com/QaeIGxLU1X — seb (@themidnightstan) June 26, 2025

My Lorde vinyl is getting delivered to my parent’s house I’m scared pic.twitter.com/8zmqJfXTAS — M (@melosling) June 26, 2025

lorde virgin vinyl photoshoot be like pic.twitter.com/seQxsm1tpo — matt (@lwtsigns) June 26, 2025

me opening up the lorde “virgin” vinyl pic.twitter.com/TMaGBLCp8j — brandon b (@brandonbwinsok) June 26, 2025

Mindlessly scrolling the TL then seeing Lorde’s vinyl pic.twitter.com/RaH8iaRTzt — Lee (@flaamingopinkk) June 26, 2025

didnt realise the virgin vinyl contains adult pictures im gonna get flashed by lorde pic.twitter.com/dAkCmdyUU6 — j∀red (@notoriousbeingg) June 22, 2025

when you open your Virgin vinyl and see lordussy — sab (@streetgato) June 27, 2025

so many thinkpieces because of lorde virgin vinyl insert pic.twitter.com/o1Wel2pdrD — barb 🩻 (@wilmontouch) June 27, 2025

Lorde’s relationship with gender can sometimes feel messy and complex, as shown in the music video. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lorde clarified her personal views on gender by noting a conversation with fellow singer-songwriter Chappell Roan, saying, “I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man. I know that’s not a very satisfying answer, but there’s a part of me that is really resistant to boxing it up.”

One of the most significant aspects of the “Man of the Year” music video was Lorde’s choice in clothing — or lack thereof. Removing her white T-shirt and binding her chest with duct tape references her 2025 Met Gala look, and the video takes a further look into her relationship with gender. Lorde takes this sentiment into “Hammer,” the opening track of Virgin, where she sings, “Some days, I’m a woman, some days, I’m a man, oh.”

This growing conversation around gender is likely a leading reason behind Lorde’s bold choice in vinyl booklet art. But this isn’t the first time she’s used her body as part of her visual storytelling. In 2021’s Solar Power, the cover famously featured Lorde mid-leap over the camera, legs positioned wide in a carefree, defiant stance. Just as Solar Power sparked some serious dialogue (and some hilarious memes) for its unfiltered and unconventional imagery, Virgin continues that tradition. Only this time, with a more vulnerable and confrontational edge. The transparent clothing highlighted in Lorde’s vinyl booklet art opens a gateway to display herself outwardly and without shame. Lorde invites discussion around gender, and testing the bounds of typical norms, in her newest creative release.