Nobody Move: We *Finally* Know Who The ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Lead Is

Dearest gentle reader, the time has finally come! After many rumors and hints about who Bridgerton Season 4 will be about, Netflix has officially confirmed the character set to be the hit series’ next romantic lead. Drumroll please: It’s Benedict Bridgerton! That’s right, Benedict (Luke Thompson) is the next Bridgerton sibling to begin his pursuit of a true romance, and given his story in Season 3, this is going to be a good one.

In the finale of Season 3, we saw much more than the conclusion of Penelope and Colin’s storyline. Not only was Francesca revealed to be queer when her new love interest was introduced, Benedict shockingly called it quits from Lady Tilly Arnold, before he met a mysterious “lady in silver” at the masquerade ball. In the upcoming season, it seems Benedict is aiming to find her as well as his place in this world.

Netflix broke the news of Benedict being the next lead on July 23. “Benedict Bridgerton has been unmasked as next season’s newest suitor,” the streamer wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Please scream to celebrate our boy.”

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s highly acclaimed books. Anyone who’s read the third installment of the series, An Offer From A Gentleman, will know that the identity of the “Lady in Silver” is Sophie. Benedict and Sophie’s romance comes after he was faces with some shocking revelations upon his split from Lady Tilly Arnold. Benedict stated that he wished to embrace his freedom and explore more of the world, but he’s met with a remark from her that “merriment can grow tiresome,” which threw him a bit off guard.

Luke Thompson, who portrays Benedict on the show, told USA Today in a July 23 interview that he looks forward to “deep div[ing]” into his character in Season 4. “[Benedict has] always been obsessed with this idea of freedom and wanting to sort of escape something, whether it’s what’s going on with his family or whether it’s society, and so that carries on. At the end of the season, when he comes across Lady Tilley’s character, she tells him something that he hasn’t really heard before, and that’s what makes him think about things in sort of different ways,” he said.

Fans are just as excited to see Luke’s growth and his relationship arc with Sophie in Season 4!

Screaming yaaaaaay but PLEASE don’t split his season into two. 😭 — Añj (@MsAnjaliB) July 23, 2024

SCREAMING ALL THE WAY THAT THEY CAN HEAR ME IN 1815 MAYFAIR JEIENEKWIEJBRHEOEIWHDBBD pic.twitter.com/J1RV2vwTaB https://t.co/O098jXFoZ1 — 🐚 (@intofolklaurs) July 23, 2024

benedict’s season has always been the most anticipated one WHICH MEANS this is about to be their most popular season oh i’m ready https://t.co/3pT5J7lqJh — rie (@huntzberqer) July 23, 2024

Needless to say, I’m sat for some quality Benophie content on my screen.