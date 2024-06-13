‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Might’ve Hinted At Who The Season 4 Lead Will Be

Dearest gentle reader, we are freaking out about Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2. There’s so much gossip and drama to discuss from the episodes that were released on June 13, but we can’t help but already think about Season 4. Some MAJOR hints were dropped about three particular Bridgerton siblings in the Season 3 Part 2 finale, and I’m so here for it.

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell said we might not get a new season for two years, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language. And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up but somewhere in that range.”

So, unfortunately, we have a while until we see another Bridgerton find love. But this timeline doesn’t mean we can’t start deciphering some clues and try to discover who will be the next season’s leads. Based on the books and the three seasons of the show, there is definitely some tea to be spilled. Here’s everything we know about Bridgerton Season 4 and the potential new love interests. Warning: Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 follow.

Benedict Bridgerton

Season 3 has been a wild one for Benedict Bridgerton. He has continued to find his identity, and it was eventually revealed that — as many fans suspected — he’s queer. After becoming infatuated with Lady Tilley Arnold, Benedict discovers she has a causal partner, Paul. They soon become the first polyamorous relationship in the series.

However, Benedict ends the throuple to continue his journey of finding himself. This is all new, with Benedict’s love story in his book, An Offer from a Gentlemen, being entirely different. But we may be closer to Benedict’s season than we think. In episode 8, a masquerade ball happening the following year is mentioned, which is where he meets his wife Sophie, in the book.

Eloise Bridgerton

Eloise Bridgerton has debated the idea of love in the show. At the end of Season 3, she seems to have come to terms with the fact that her best friend and brother are now married and is happy for them. After fighting the urge all season long, Eloise realizes, with the help of Penelope, that it’s important to be an independent woman who wants to discover herself and more of the world before her mother continues to encourage her to settle down and marry.

This is why she decided to join Francesca and John in Scotland. In her book, To Sir Phillip, With Love, Eloise writes to her love and later runs away to meet him. Perhaps she will write to him in the show as she is away traveling.

Francesca Bridgerton

Even though this was Polin’s season, we saw a lot of Francesca Bridgerton. In fact, we saw her not only meet but marry her husband, John Stirling, Earl of Kilmartin.

Fans of the book know that this particular love story has a tragic ending. In Francesca’s book, When He Was Wicked, John dies unexpectedly, leaving Francesca heartbroken. However, she later falls in love with his cousin Michael Stirling. So, of course, it was a big deal in episode 8 of the show when we discovered that Michael is Michaela Stirling. This will make Francesca’s next love story a queer one. Now, Francesca will be the second Bridgerton to be officially queer in the series, along with her brother Benedict.

Of course, fans are freaking out over the hints at next season. Brownell also told the Hollywood Reporter she “can’t wait for fans to see” the next installment and is “really excited about what we’re writing. ”

So, until we get more Bridgerton to obsess over, we’ll be here rewatching Season 3 and rereading the books.