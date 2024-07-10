Wait… Jenn Tran’s Mystery Ex On ‘The Bachelorette’ Is *Who*?!

On July 8, Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette premiered, and the sneak peek for what’s to come this season was dramatic, to say the least.

Tran’s season premiere began with a clip from the finale, showing her saying, “I can’t let you propose to me,” a sentence never spoken before in Bachelor history, before putting a rose back on the podium. The sneak peek also showed what seemed to be an ex of hers joining the season. Of course, fans instantly began speculating who this mystery ex is, and y’all, I think they may have found him.

In the past, Tran has taken to TikTok to talk about past ex-boyfriends, one coined “Weiner Boy.” Tran posted a TikTok on Dec. 30, 2023, where she talked about the ex. Tran gave him this nickname because he has a wiener dog that he loves to post on TikTok. She said that she was “head over heels in love with him” and even wanted to marry him, but then he broke up with her 3 months later. She even said that “Weiner Boy” was to thank for her getting into PA school and for leading her to fall in love with Miami.

So, who even is Weiner Boy? TikTok believes creator Matty Rossi is Weiner Boy AKA the man who fumbled the Season 21 Bachelorette. Rossi posted a TikTok on February 28, confirming the speculation after hinting at having previously dated a former Bachelor contestant. Rossi told his side of the story in the TikTok with his dog, Kirkland. In a nutshell, Rossi and the former Bachelorette (all signs point to Tran) met on Hinge and hit it off. While she was ready to settle down, Rossi wasn’t, inevitably leading to their break up. Rossi ended the TikTok asking his ex to give him another shot.

Many fans believe “Weiner Boy” aka Rossi is the ex who makes an appearance on Tran’s season and one user took to TikTok to share this theory after analyzing the Bachelorette footage that showed the mystery ex and pointing out the similarities between the mystery ex and Rossi’s physical appearance.

Bachelor Nation, I think there’s a very high chance that the mystery ex is Weiner Boy, but only time will tell!