Um… WTF Is A Love Virgin & Why Is One On ‘The Bachelorette’?

Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette kicked off last night, and with that, the franchise ushered a new pool of single men into The Bachelor universe. It’s a truly exciting time for longtime and new fans of the show as rumors about the next Bachelor start circulating literally on night one. But instead of guessing who is going to have their own shot at dating 30+ women following Tran’s season, the internet is fixated on this season’s admitted “love virgin.”

Yes, you read that right, there’s a virgin of love on The Bachelorette season 21. Sam N. took the liberty of describing himself as a hybrid noun-adjective that left some viewers puzzled. Hailing from California, Sam’s bio describes him as a man who “only dates women he truly sees a future with, and he can really see a future with Jenn.”

During his limo entrance, Sam recited his now infamous line to Tran, admitting, “I’m a virgin, a love virgin.” He seems to have a humorous side, joking later that he’s “a Jenn-telman.”

Okay, Sam is a love virgin, but what exactly does that mean? Has he never had sex with someone he loves or is he just trying to show off that he’s never had sex at all? Based on his explanation of the descriptor and my own intuition, it appears that he’s never been in love before.

The entrepreneur didn’t go home during the premiere episode, and it’s unclear how long he’ll make it on the season. But seeing as he’s heavily featured in the teaser, it seems to hint that he makes it at least a few weeks into Tran’s season.

However, per the teaser for the rest of the season, some fans are predicting that Sam will be the villain of the season. Also, Sam’s not painted in the best light, as some of the men have a few *choice* words to say about his character. “Sam is probably one of the most conniving people in this house,” one contestant says, with another man adding that, “everything [Sam] says is calculated.”

Granted, if Sam joined Tran’s season of The Bachelorette “for the wrong reasons” (as Bachelor Nation loves to say), he might have had a plan to introduce himself as a love virgin. Maybe he thought it was a good idea to set himself up as a loveless man who finally found “the one” in Tran in case he gets eliminated. It’s an interesting story arc, I have to admit, but one that I’m already seeing right through as a reality TV fanatic.

Sam is the love virgin of The Bachelorette Season 21, but will he be Tran’s future husband? It’s hard to tell right now, but if I was a betting woman, I’d say probably not.