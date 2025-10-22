So… Did Anyone Get Married On ‘LIB’ This Season?

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Season 9 of Love Is Blind follow. If you’re still reeling about the trainwreck finale of Love Is Blind Season 9, then you’re not alone. The Denver season of the Netflix reality show was one of the messiest yet, with unexpected breakups, wild fights, and more off-camera drama than ever before. But in the midst of all the chaos, three couples made it to the final episode. So, who got married on Love Is Blind Season 9? Here’s the tea.

By the start of the season’s last episode, three couples were set to go to the altar: Kalybriah (KB) and Edmond, Megan and Jordan, and Ali and Anton. For the most part, these couples were steady throughout the process. However, as the finale episode went on, we saw their relationships break down — and quickly. And by the time the weddings began, fans were wondering whether or not any couples would make it out of the season together.

KB and Edmond had the rockiest relationship, as the two often operated on different levels of emotional maturity. On the flip side, there were Megan and Jordan, who were pretty solid but had incredibly different lifestyles. Finally, while Ali and Anton were the first to get engaged, they began to struggle after Ali became concerned with Anton’s drinking habits and lifestyle. IMO, as I settled in to watch the finale, I could see each couple going either way. So, what happened?

Did anyone get married in Love Is Blind Season 9?

No. There were no marriages at the end of Season 9 of Love Is Blind — a first for the longstanding Netflix series.

In terms of what went down, both Ali and KB said “no” at the altar after their partners said “I do,” leaving Anton and Edmond shocked. Megan and Jordan, however, never even had a wedding: Megan called it off privately before Jordan went to pick up his son from school. Oof.

Who is still together from Love Is Blind Season 9?

At the time of publication, nobody is together from Season 9 of Love Is Blind — at least, that’s what it looks like. We’ll definitely find out more about everyone’s relationship status by the reunion on Oct. 29 — and I know I’m not the only one anxiously awaiting all the tea.