Fans Think This ‘LIB’ Season 9 Cast Member Is Pregnant & You’re Not Going To Believe Who

Well, Love Is Blind Season 9 has officially come to a close. However, the drama seems like it’s just beginning. After that trainwreck of a finale, fans were shown a sneak peek of the upcoming Season 9 reunion that has us all asking the exact same question: Is Sparkle Megan pregnant? Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Season 9 of Love Is Blind ahead.

Yes, that’s right: Fans think that the Sparkle Megan (her nickname, not mine) got pregnant, or already had her baby, after Season 9 concluded. In the teaser for the Season 9 reunion, co-host Vanessa Lachey said, “Megan said she wasn’t sure that she was cut out to be a mother.” Her husband and co-host Nick Lachey followed up by asking, “Megan, do you still feel like you’re not cut out to be a mother?” Then, to everyone’s surprise, Megan replied, “Today, I actually have a little bit of a surprise” before the trailer ended. NGL, I’m gagged.

If you watched the finale of LIB Season 9, then you’d know how wild this would be if it were true. In her breakup with Jordan, who has a son, Megan said that their lifestyles just weren’t a fit, and that she wasn’t truly ready for motherhood. Then, when asked if he had any regrets about the experience, he said that his biggest regret was letting Megan meet his son. Yikes.

I know Sparkle Megan ass ain’t bouta show up to the reunion pregnant!! — Mrs. Make Hoes Mad (@blue_dreammm) October 22, 2025

Sparkle Megan saying no because she doesn’t want to date a man with a child and then pops up with a child is a JOKE. LMAO that’s like saying there’s no good men to date and then popping up pregnant a few months later . I swear this was the most chaotic season ever — 👱🏾‍♀️ (@_LexxGetDirty) October 22, 2025

Is Sparkle Megan pregnant?

Megan hasn’t confirmed anything yet on social media. In fact, she’s the only main cast member who hasn’t been posting TikToks and life updates since her time on the show. (And listen, women don’t owe us any information about what they do with their bodies, OK?)

However, fans were quick to notice that there’s a significant gap in content on Megan’s Instagram from September 2024 to May 2025. Mind you, filming for Season 9 wrapped up in May 2024 — so that’s just something to note.

But, if Megan is pregnant, or had or adopted a child already, then what’s the deal between her and Jordan?

Are Sparkle Megan & Jordan still together?

All signs point to… no — at least, that’s what it looks like. The two still follow each other on social media, but judging by their breakup, it doesn’t seem like the two have rekindled anytime soon. And maybe that’s for the best, IMO.

Fans have also theorized that, because Jordan has openly spoken about having a vasectomy, it seems unlikely that he and Megan had a child together. But, hey — vasectomies can be reversed!

I guess we’ll have to wait until the reunion airs on Oct. 29 to find out all the tea. And, until then, you can catch me spiraling about all the drama that’s happening off-screen.