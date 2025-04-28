Who Are The Seraphites In ‘The Last Of Us’? What To Know About The Cult

I’m sure I’m not the only one who is still mentally recovering from the April 27 episode of The Last Of Us. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers from Season 2 of The Last Of Us follow. After saying goodbye to Joel after he was brutally murdered by Abby in front of Ellie, the show is officially taking a new route in the world of Jackson, Wyoming. While Joel’s death is the catalyst for Ellie to find and seek vengeance on Abby and her group known as WLF (Washington Liberation Front), Season 2 of The Last Of Us is exploring various different fractions that have been created after the outbreak. While WLF is just one fraction Ellie learns about through Dina, Season 2 has already introduced fans to another fraction that will play a part into Season 2, known as the Seraphites.

The Seraphites are a cult in The Last Of Us: Part 2.

Midway through Episode 3, we are introduced to a group dressed in mysterious cult-like attire, with scars that have been carved onto their faces. We’re introduced to a father and daughter in the group, who give us some insight on who they are. We learn that their group follows the teachings and rulings of a woman named The Prophet, who is revealed to have passed away over 10 years ago. The group is revealed to use weapons such as arrows, hammers, and bows, using old techniques to survive. This group is known as the Seraphites, or “Scars,” a cult that resorted back to older weaponry to survive during the outbreak. The cult follows the teachings of The Seraphite Prophet, a woman who experienced a vision that foreshadowed the cordyceps outbreak. Many started to believe her visions and worshipped her as their leader, creating the start of the Seraphites in Seattle.

As the Seraphites are walking on the grassy trail, one member calls out that there are “wolves” coming, sending all of the Seraphites into hiding.

HBO Max

WLF and the Seraphites are enemies.

After Ellie and Dina begin their journey to Seattle, it’s implied that WLF may have killed all of the Seraphites on the trail to the city. Ellie and Dina cross on the trail, where they discover the entire group brutally murdered by unknown forces. It’s heavily implied that WLF and Abby’s group may have been the ones taking the trail, killing all of the Seraphites around them. While Dina and Ellie get closer to Seattle, they believe WLF has become nonexistent, and there aren’t many left near Wyoming and Seattle. Towards the very end of Episode 3, it’s revealed that WLF occupies a large part of Seattle in the core of the city, where they have advanced military weapons, such as tanks and large groups of soldiers. The Seraphites fear WLF for their advanced weapons and brutality, and it explains why they immediately went into hiding.

Fans will be hearing a lot more about the Seraphites and WLF in the next few weeks, and we’re hoping that Ellie and Dina make it back alive before they have to encounter them again.