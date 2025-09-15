There were many exciting moments at the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, but there was one that was especially exciting for The White Lotus fans — Parker Posey seemed to reveal the location of Season 4. You read that right. It sounds like the fourth season of The White Lotus is heading to the French Riviera.

The HBO drama series has become known for its extravagant international settings, with the dark drama of the first three seasons unfolding at fictitious hotels in Maui, Sicily, and Thailand. And now, it sounds like the cast will be making their way to the south of France for the upcoming fourth season, as revealed by actress Parker Posey on The Emmys red carpet on Sept. 14.

Posey, who played wealthy housewife Victoria Ratliff in Season 3, also confirmed that filming has begun in the luxury vacation destination known for its wealth, glamour, and the perfect hint of intrigue fit for the show’s extravagant mystery and drama. “[Director] Mike [White] is in the South of France now, so that’s where Season 4’s gonna be,” Posey told E! during the Emmys red carpet.

Though the specific location is yet to be confirmed, speculation has centered around Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat by the Four Seasons in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, due to the company’s partnership with The White Lotus. With its stunning sea views and celebrity guest list, the hotel would provide plenty of inspiration for new storylines.

Posey may know the location of next season, though she admitted that she doesn’t actually know if her own character will be featured this time around, as the show’s cast changes up each season. New to Season 3, Posey’s chaotic housewife energy quickly became a fan favorite, with many viewers hoping for her return.

“I have no idea if I’m in it,” Posey said on the carpet. “I would love it if there was another season, where we could have a full-on screaming breakdown. That’d be so much fun, and I could throw myself off the boat, maybe. Then I’d find a buoy and be rescued by someone.”

The news of the location reveal created quite a buzz around the series, but The White Lotus had a quieter night in terms of the Emmy Awards themselves. Despite being nominated for 23 award categories, The White Lotus took home just one for Original Main Title Theme Music.

While HBO hasn’t announced an official release date, Season 4 is expected to premiere sometime in late 2026 or early 2027. With Season 4 production officially underway, fans have plenty to look forward to.