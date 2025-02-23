As we all know, The White Lotus is infamous for throwing some tropes at us through very recognizable character dynamics. For Season, it’s the old friend group of Jaclyn, Katie, and Laurie that seems to have a ticking time bomb on their friendship.

In Episode 1, viewers saw the women reuniting and though everything seemed very normal at the start, as the day progressed and the night brought out very real feelings for the women, tensions started to build. We saw very evident second-hand comments from Katie and Jaclyn towards Laurie (though it’s mainly Katie) and by the end of the episode, it’s clear that Katie loves to talk.

While having a private convo with Jaclyn after Laurie went to bed, the two women divulge into Laurie’s personal life. They talk about how Laurie’s daughter’s been kicked out of different schools and even question if she got that big promotion she was telling them about. There’s a lot of talking going on behind each other’s backs but the gossip train didn’t stop there.

In Episode 2 when Laurie and Katie have a solo conversation, they gossip about Jaclyn. It’s clear in this episode that KatieIt’s clear in this episode that Katie has a way of stirring up drama by siding with the person she’s talking to while playing an instigator. This time, it was Jaclyn who was her subject, bringing up the actress’s relationship drama while talking with Laurie.

Though Katie is to blame for bringing up most of the drama, she wasn’t the only one stirring the pot as both Jaclyn and Laurie fed into it.

After only two episodes, it’s pretty obvious that this girl gang is hella toxic, which makes me wonder if their friendship will fall apart while in Thailand. It’s too early to tell, but I have an inkling that these women’s true feelings for each other will come to light by the end of the season, and when it does (because let’s face it, stuff is definitely gonna go down) I’ll be ready.