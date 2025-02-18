Fans Have Some Theories About Who Gets Killed In ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

If you’re anything like me, then you ran to X/Twitter to read fan theories on *who* was lifelessly floating in the pond at the beginning of Season 3, Episode 1 of The White Lotus. During the episode, viewers met all of The White Lotus Thailand resort guests who will be at the center of this drama-filled season. This season’s travelers include our favorite girl Belinda, Greg, a scandalously sexy family of five, a friend group who definitely hate one another, and a grumpy-sunshine couple. Yet what we don’t know is whose body was seen at the start of the episode.

Following Zion meditating at the resort spa, we soon hear gunshots as the scene breaks away from being meditative to chaotic in the span of three minutes. Though not in the line of fire of the gunshots, Zion is equally as frantic as everyone else. While trying to get to safety, Zion sees a lifeless body floating in front of him, yet we can’t exactly make out who it is! Trust me, I’ve rewinded and rewinded the episode and each time it just gets harder to make out whose body was floating in the water. t Like many other fans, I’m still wondering *who* was left dead.

In true X fashion, people immediately shared their thoughts on who they think the victim and killer this season are. I’ve seen some pretty convincing theories and I’m not sure what to believe.

Belinda is to Blame

Some people think that now that Greg has been re-introduced, Belinda is bound to recognize him after her relationship with Tanya. What we’re really wondering is if Belinda could really be the one to pull the trigger. That’s something we may have to wait to see.

No Person is to Blame

This was an interesting one and though it could be possible, it wouldn’t necessarily contribute to the drama that is the whole series. It would be a pretty anti-climactic ending if this really *is* the case.

The real white lotus death is someone is poisoned by the fruit. The mass shooting is a distraction bc somehow a monkey gets a hold of a gun. — V (@vstowe) February 18, 2025

The body belongs to Greg

After Tanya’s unfortunate fate in Season 2, it feels right for this to be a perfect end to Greg’s saga as Tanya and the Italian gays were the missing puzzle pieces to last season’s mystery. Now, with no mystery left, we can only look to Greg.

Doesn’t look like Laurie to me, who do we think is the dead body? (I vote Greg, Tanya’s bullets from S2 reached Thailand to exact revenge for her)#TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/0ZS2F5KQyj — 𝓙 – The White Lotus Spoilers (@gftrw_) February 17, 2025

Though we have to wait quite a while until our questions are answered, we can look forward to mysteries revealing themselves more and more with every episode in true White Lotus fashion.