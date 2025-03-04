For years, TikTok has been the perfect breeding ground for social media trends. Many of these trends involve romanticizing your life (think of the “girl dinner” or “she was a fairy” trends from 2023). In 2025, that pattern has continued, most recently with TikTokers sharing ways they make their lives more “whimsical.”
Being whimsical can mean different things for different people, but for many on TikTok, it means being playful and finding joy in small, everyday things. The trend began on Feb. 6, 2025, when TikTok user @abigail.bailey0 posted a video asking her followers, “girlies: what are some little things u do to be more whimsical.” The video garnered over a million likes and over 50,000 comments. Just like hot girl summer and all of the other trends that came before it, being “whimsical” has now become one of the new phrases bringing TikTokers together in a wholesome way.
If you’re looking for ways to make your life more whimsical, here are some of the best suggestions from people who made their own whim-spo (whimsical inspo!) TikToks or commented on the original video with their ideas.
- “I wear matching pajamas every time I change my sheets so I can have what I call fancy sleep.” (@Grehs)
-
- “I say ‘road trip!’ every time I miss an exit while driving.” (@scentedrebs)
-
- “I say hi every time I see the moon ‘cause I don’t want her to feel alone.” (@olivegreen333)
-
- “Wearing scents based on how I want to feel that day.” (@lifewithhopee)
-
- “When I feed my dog I say, ‘the usual?’ And when he’s done I say, ‘how was everything this evening?’” (@tac.hoe.belle)
-
- “All lids are hats. If I can’t find the lid for something, I ask it, ‘where’s your hat?’” (@phiiiiipps)
-
- “If I have a big scary day ahead of me I look at the front door and wave at my future self to give me courage – I wave back when I get home and say ‘we did it!’” (@maddibighugs8)
-
- “Calling it a treasure hunt when I lose something & need to find it.” (@lifewithhopee)
-
- “Thrift vintage whimsical pieces.” (@earthangelvntg)
-
- “Keep a penny in your pocket to toss in a fountain.” (@khaliestewart)
-
- “I whisper my dreams into my coffee cup and drink them up every morning!” (@caitlinkrisko)
-
- “Every time I leave a hotel, I make sure to bow and say ‘thank you.’” (@jozadak)
-
- “Appreciating my surroundings. Looking at trees, birds, bugs, the sky, etc., whenever I can.” (@drinkingtea)
-
- “I carry little sample bottles of my perfume in my bag, so when somebody compliments my scent, they can have it too!” (@kenziegrayxo)
-
- “Dress like a fairy witch of the wood.” (@grotty.old.hag)
-
- “Imagining me taking my younger self with me when I go places [or] do something fun and telling her how cool and sweet and smart she is.” (@mysweet666angel)
-
- “Sometimes I just need an energy drink in a champagne glass.” (@yng.barretta)
-
- “Making a wish every time you blow out a candle.” (@blasianliv)
-
- “Say cheers before you take a shot of mouthwash.” (@mias_diary)
-
- “I host board meetings with myself where we (me, myself, and I) discuss my goals and plans.” (@marissaremy)
-
- “Say hello to pigeons and give them messages to pass.” (@ll.ll2244)
-
- “I always tell random girls they are pretty because when someone calls me pretty I think about it for like a week, and I hope they think about it too.” (@whosjadey)
-
- “I draw hearts on my face with moisturizer every morning.” (@user818210481)
-
- “I sew a small heart on the back left pocket of all my jeans.” (@serenaramirezz)
-
- “I say ‘weee’ every time I drive on a curved road.” (@kimayah_b)
-
- “I keep a mini emergency maple syrup in my bag.” (@hellohomeglow)
-
- “I tell my hamster not to answer the door for anyone before I leave.” (@kat.harley)
-
- “After I go shopping, I give my cat a haul and let him sniff everything.” (@lana.bitties)
-
- “I kiss my books every time I finish one.” (@adelaine_reads)
-
- “‘Can you hold this please?’ when I set my purse on an inanimate object.” (@megisgr)
-