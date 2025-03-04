For years, TikTok has been the perfect breeding ground for social media trends. Many of these trends involve romanticizing your life (think of the “girl dinner” or “she was a fairy” trends from 2023). In 2025, that pattern has continued, most recently with TikTokers sharing ways they make their lives more “whimsical.”

Being whimsical can mean different things for different people, but for many on TikTok, it means being playful and finding joy in small, everyday things. The trend began on Feb. 6, 2025, when TikTok user @abigail.bailey0 posted a video asking her followers, “girlies: what are some little things u do to be more whimsical.” The video garnered over a million likes and over 50,000 comments. Just like hot girl summer and all of the other trends that came before it, being “whimsical” has now become one of the new phrases bringing TikTokers together in a wholesome way.

If you’re looking for ways to make your life more whimsical, here are some of the best suggestions from people who made their own whim-spo (whimsical inspo!) TikToks or commented on the original video with their ideas.