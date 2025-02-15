‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Filming Locations Will Def Be On You Travel Bucket List

Attention everyone! Our favorite HBO drama, The White Lotus, is returning to our screens on Feb. 16. Iconically known for its varying resort locations throughout each season, Season 3 will take us to a resort in Thailand.

Fans of the hit series have come to know and love the iconic resorts that the show explores in depth and unveils deeper mysteries in. Season 1 took us to the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Wailea and boy, were we surprised to see what exactly took place at that resort. Season 2 took us to an even more luxurious resort, the San Domenico Hotel in Taormina, which is also notably a Four Seasons Resort. So, what resort were fans expecting for season three? A Four Seasons of course!

In Season 3, viewers will be able to see some of our favorite actors (and a returning character from Season 1, *cough, cough* Belinda) exploring the many wonders of Thailand, but where exactly in Thailand will the action take place? I’m here to tell you!

Though we know and love the iconic-ness of the resort scenes showcased through The White Lotus, there’s bound to be some adventure for the characters. This time, it’s been confirmed that the Season 3 characters will be traveling through various areas and surrounding areas of Thailand.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex, and I think the third season, it would be a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” series creator Mike White explained in the Unpacking bonus feature for the Season 2 finale on HBO Max. “And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round of White Lotus.” Not surprised, the series always chooses a destination that aligns with the central thematic elements of the upcoming season and I, for one, am super excited to see how Season 3 explores spirituality and Eastern religion more.

Four Seasons Koh Samui

No surprise here that in true White Lotus fashion, we would be following our new travel buddies at a Four Seasons Hotel! If you thought the other resorts were luxurious, this one takes the cake for the most grand resorts we’ve seen thus far. Surrounded by “tropical greenery and calm blue seas” the very nature of this resort is the ideal spot for the many concealed treacheries Season 3 is bound to bring.

The Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas

Reported to be where some of the filming was, this is the first time in three seasons we’re going to see some other hotel spots being featured alongside the Four Seasons. Though it’s unclear what these villas will be used for throughout Season 3, the hotel’s private lagoon and the vast array of villas may just be some of the places we can expect to see our favorites lounging or exploring mysteries around.

Villa Jacinta in Choeng Mon, Koh Samui

The villa to top it all is definitely this one with its notable feature of a high point allowing for some of the best views across the Gulf of Thailand. While this spot’s purpose is unknown, we can assume that its sleek and lush interior may be utilized to highlight some of the very high-class guests that are residing at the resort. “As White Lotus fans we were excited to hear that onefinestay’s Villa Jacinta has been used as a setting for series three,” a spokesperson from the villa rental company said. “With striking cubist design and incredible views across the Gulf of Thailand, it’s a real standout property that seamlessly blends Thai aesthetic with modern sophisticated design.” I for one cannot wait for a glimpse into this villa as luxurious as it sounds.

More and more White Lotus locations are definitely going to be popping up on our screens, but besides the beauty of it all, the developing story of Season 3 is what I’m especially looking forward to.