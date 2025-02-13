A Much-Needed Refresher On ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 To Prepare You For Season 3

Pack your bags because it’s almost time to check into The White Lotus again! Season 3 is set to premiere on Feb. 16, and this time, we’re heading to Thailand! As usual, the cast is star-studded, featuring actors like Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Nicholas Duvernay, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Known for its conflicting characters, lush vacation spots, and quirky hotel concierges, the Thailand setting promises to deliver a stay worth watching.

While The White Lotus seasons aren’t intrinsically tied together — as each season introduces new characters — there are underlying storylines that connect the seasons. One example is Jennifer Coolidge’s character, Tanya, who appeared in both Season 1 and 2. This season, that character seems to be Natasha Rothwell who plays Belinda, a hotel worker from Season 1. So definitely keep an eye out for her.

If you need a refresher on Season 2 though, look no further. Set in Sicily, Italy, the season starred Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Theo James, and more. The season kicked off with a murder or suicide mystery, as a body was discovered floating in the water indicating an ominous ending for one of the hotel’s guests.

Now, let’s look back at the different guest experiences and whose body ended up in the water.

Harper, Ethan, Cameron, and Daphne

The Italian coast welcomed two couples: Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza), as well as Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne (Meghann Fahy). The two couples decided to vacation together because the men had been college roommates. Interestingly, Ethan had recently acquired new wealth after selling a tech company he created, which led Cameron, who had been wealthy for some time, to finally reach out.

Throughout their stay, it’s clear that Harper isn’t impressed by Cameron, as he and his wife flaunt their lavish lifestyle and are overly affectionate, making both Ethan and Harper uncomfortable. Cameron also regularly makes sly remarks about Ethan’s lifestyle, which causes Harper to question their friendship. As the couples spend more time together, tension rises between Cameron, Harper, and Ethan, often during delicious-looking Italian meals.

Harper and Ethan’s relationship is already in a rocky place, as Ethan has not initiated sexual intimacy with Harper for some time. This has caused strain between them, making the constant conversations that revolve around sex very uncomfortable. Still, Harper forms a bond with Daphne and the two escape for a girls’ trip. Over glasses of wine, they talk about their lives, Daphne’s kids, and what it means to them to be women.

Meanwhile, back at the White Lotus, Ethan and Cameron are drunk and high. Cameron convinces Ethan to go back to their hotel room and hire sex workers. Ethan accompanies him but ultimately doesn’t sleep with them.

When Harper returns, she finds a condom wrapper in their room that Cameron used, and she assumes it was Ethan’s, believing he’s cheating on her. Ethan explains to her the situation but Harper is not buying it. This suspicion is then turned on her when Ethan senses the tension between Cameron and Harper and believes he saw them kiss.

Harper then lets Daphne know about her suspicions, and Daphne, throughout the conversation, lets her know that she’s already aware of Cameron’s cheating. In fact, she implies that she has also done it.

Later, in their room, Ethan accuses Harper, saying, “You fucked him,” referring to Cameron. Harper then confesses to Ethan that she drunkenly kissed Cameron after an encounter at a bar. Ethan later tells Daphne about it. Upon hearing this, Daphne appears unsurprised (more disappointed than shocked) and simply tells Ethan, “I don’t think you have anything to worry about.” She then takes Ethan on a walk.

After this encounter, Ethan returns to his room, his frustration and jealousy culminating in a moment of passion. He finally initiates intimacy with Harper, marking a turning point in their relationship.

Albie, Dominic, ANd Lucia

For a family getaway, we meet Dominic (Michael Imperioli) and his son, Albie (Adam DiMarco), who arrive at the White Lotus. They are accompanied by Bert (F. Murray Abraham), Albie’s grandfather and Dominic’s father. The relationship between the three is strained, as Albie’s mother and sister — Dominic’s wife and daughter — decided not to join them on the trip due to Dominic’s past infidelity. Albie is well aware of his father’s unfaithfulness and holds a grudge against him.

As the guests settle in, Albie meets Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), a young woman, and is immediately smitten. Portia is also interested in him, and they make plans to meet up. Meanwhile, that same day, Dominic hires sex workers. Feeling regretful the next morning, he tells them he won’t be needing their services anymore, as he’s trying to change and set a better example for his son. However, he still allows them to stay at the hotel, and while looking for new clients, the sex workers later cross paths with Cameron and Ethan.

As Albie’s connection with Portia fizzles out because she finds someone new, he meets Lucia (Simona Tabasco) , the same sex worker who eventually has sex with Cameron and who had sex with Albie’s father. They hit it off, and when Albie introduces Lucia to his father, Dominic tries to warn him about her but cannot explicitly reveal how he knows she’s trouble without exposing his own actions.

Albie and Lucia grow closer and she tells him she’s in serious trouble, owing a dangerous man 50,000 euros. Albie, head over heels, believes her and agrees to help. After witnessing a threatening encounter she had in the city, he becomes even more convinced she is being honest about her situation.

Determined to help Lucia, Albie goes to his father and asks for a loan of 50,000 euros, promising to put in a good word with his mother in exchange. Dominic agrees, hoping to repair his relationship with his wife. However, it’s later revealed that Lucia had been scamming Albie all along, taking the money and leaving him behind.

Tanya, Quentin, Portia, and Jack

Tanya serves as our bridge from the first season to this one, once again played by the iconic Jennifer Coolidge. After her hectic stay in Hawaii, she’s now newly married and ready to relax. She’s accompanied by her husband, Greg, who leaves early in the season due to work obligations in the U.S., but not before making it clear that he’s unhappy with Portia (yes, Albie’s Portia) accompanying them.

After Greg’s departure, Tanya befriends Quentin (Tom Hollander) a wealthy gay man and his eccentric group of friends. As they spend more time together, he encourages her to go out and enjoy herself, hoping to distract her from worrying about Greg. Wanting to ensure Portia also has a good time, he introduces her to his “nephew,” Jack (Leo Woodall).

Portia and Jack hit it off instantly, leading her to break things off with Albie. As they continue seeing each other at parties, Portia becomes infatuated with Jack. One night, he invites her to the city, where they share a meal and end up dining and dashing. The next day, they stay out together, but Portia begins to feel uneasy, wondering if they should head back — especially since her boss, Tanya, is going to a party with Jack’s uncle.

Portia calls Tanya to express her concerns, only for Tanya to reveal something shocking: she saw Jack and his “uncle” having intercourse. When Portia confronts Jack about it, he abruptly drops her off at the airport.

From there, the story cuts to Tanya at a yacht party, where she pieces together a disturbing truth — her husband, Greg, is romantically involved with Quentin. She also realizes that Quentin is desperate for money, and it dawns on her that they are plotting to kill her. As she goes around the yacht looking for help she delivers her now-iconic line: “Please, these gays, they’re trying to murder me!” to the yacht’s captain, who misunderstands her and simply responds that he is also gay.

Later, Tanya finds a bag containing a gun and duct tape, sending her into a hysterical frenzy. She frantically runs around the yacht, sobbing while shooting everyone in sight with the gun she found. In an attempt to escape, she tries to jump onto a dinghy, but as she leaps, we hear a thunk and a splash. Tanya misses the boat, hits her head, and ultimately drowns. The next day, Daphne, taking a swim in the ocean, stumbles upon Tanya’s floating body.

Meanwhile, Albie and Portia reconnect at the airport after their failed flings. Harper and Ethan return home in a better emotional state than when they arrived, while Daphne and Cameron continue to enjoy their lavish lifestyle.

Now, as we eagerly await the new characters of Season 3, we can only hope for more iconic one-liners, intricate dramatic storylines, and stunning visuals, even if it means accepting that Jennifer Coolidge won’t be returning.