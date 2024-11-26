Here’s How To Watch ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ If You Don’t Have Cable

As someone who loves all things related to the fantastical world of Oz, I’ve been obsessing over the new Wicked movie! It brought me such joy to see this world brought to life on the big screen and by such a talented group of actors. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande captured the relationship of Glinda and Elphaba perfectly and with such depth that translated into a powerful film. Not only were our leading ladies captivating, but the entire cast put on such an iconic performance that left many people wanting more.

After experiencing Wicked, I wanted to dive back in and watch the movie that started it all: The Wizard of Oz. I needed Judy Garland to bring me back to the very beginning when we all first saw the yellow brick road, clicked our ruby red slippers, and thought of home. I wanted to hear iconic songs like “We’re Off To See The Wizard” and “Ding Dong The Witch is Dead.” The 1939 film has rightfully become a treasured piece of media that so much of our modern movie magic descended from. With Wicked featuring so many Wizard Of Oz Easter eggs, I can’t be the only one who’s interested in watching Dorothy Gale get transported to Oz. So with all of my gushing about this wonderful world, let’s talk about where you can watch The Wizard of Oz on streaming.

Where to StreamThe Wizard of Oz.

There are several platforms that you can watch The Wizard Of Oz on if you have a subscription. The film is currently streaming on Max, Hulu, Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and YouTube Premium.

If you don’t have these subscriptions, no worries, you can rent the movie on platforms like Apple TV, Google Play, and Fandango at Home.

Since this is an older movie, another option would be renting it from your local library. Some libraries offer a program where you can rent both the movie and either a DVD or VHS player to watch!

You have so many ways to jump back into the original world of Oz, and now is the perfect time for you to do so. The continuation of this amazing story is coming with Wicked Part Two, which will hit theaters on Nov. 21, 2025. So, now’s the time to catch up on The Wizard Of Oz before the next Wicked movie drops.