These Snubs From The 2025 Oscars Nominations Have Fans Pissed

Award season is in full swing with the arrival of the 2025 Oscars nominations on Jan. 23. The event was hosted in L.A. by Wicked’s Bowen Yang and Bottoms star Rachel Sennott, who, in my opinion, did a pretty decent job (considering they woke up before the sun came out to reveal this year’s nominees). Following a year full of incredible film releases, the 2025 Oscars gave out plenty of nominations to deserving projects and actors, like Ariana Grande who received her first-ever Oscars nod for Best Actress In A Supporting Role (A very nice surprise if you ask me!). However, there were a couple of devastating snubs that I will never get over.

ICYMI, the 2025 Oscars nominations were originally set to take place on Jan. 17. But due to the Los Angeles wildfires, the event was postponed to Jan. 23. As for the 2025 Oscars ceremony, that’s still expected to take place on its scheduled date of Mar. 2 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. Conan O’Brien is set to serve as host.

Now, back to the snubs. I had high hopes for this year’s nominations, especially since there was a good chance movies like Wicked and Emilia Pérez would receive a few nods. Though they did, a few people and projects were unexpectedly snubbed, and fans aren’t too happy about this.

Jonathan Bailey

We have to talk about Jonathan Bailey not getting nominated in the Actor In A Supporting Role category. I mean, he sang, danced, and acted his heart out as Fiyero in Wicked and for him to not receive a nod is wild if you ask me. But clearly, I’m not the only one who feels this way.

Don’t worry, Jonathan Bailey, you’ll be avenged in 2026 https://t.co/bjcgaRs28s — Katie ✪⧗ ⸆⸉ | Bridgerton Era (@sebbybailey) January 23, 2025

Jon M. Chu

While we’re on the topic of Wicked, we need to discuss Jon M. Chu not getting nominated for Best Direction. IMHO, Wicked was a masterpiece and Chu’s name definitely should have been added to the lineup for this category.

jon m chu not being nominated is some kind of horrible joke? https://t.co/MreWPuc0Hk — irene lvs rhi (emmadex’s v)💋 primetarget spoilers (@rhizziemayhew) January 23, 2025

JON M CHU ROBBED pic.twitter.com/Tz97jZ8UEa — samu 🏹🕊️ (@cactusinvertido) January 23, 2025

Why does no one appreciate Jon M. Chu’s direction in Wicked?!?!?!? #Oscars — Jessica Shaw (@JessicaShaw) January 23, 2025

But despite his snub for Best Direction, Chu still had the best reaction to learning of Wicked‘s 10 Oscars nominations.

10 Academy Award nominations for Wicked. Wow. I couldn’t be more proud of our crew and cast and everyone in between. This was built brick x brick by human hands with the greatest imaginations in the world. Thank you for this honor!!! You have given us light. Here is a video of me… pic.twitter.com/MHUmBqEBzq — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) January 23, 2025

‘CHallengers’

I’ll just say it, Challengers not receiving a single nomination — especially in the Original Score category — is diabolical. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s soundtrack was an incredible piece of work that resonated with audiences. Many of the tracks have even been added to people’s gym playlists. So, the Academy to not nominating this movie for Original Score has fans heated.

CHALLENGERS nominated for NOTHING!? Not even soundtrack or song. But the cinematography snub is GROSS pic.twitter.com/sjNKgh7yHs — Amanda the Jedi (@AmandaTheJedi) January 23, 2025

challengers original score snub cancel the oscars — zoë rose bryant (@zoerosebryant) January 23, 2025

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson’s performance in Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl had critics all abuzz as the role was her ultimate comeback after Hollywood seemingly shut the door on her. The Last Showgirl plays with themes of forgiveness and this award season seemed like the perfect opportunity for Anderson to forgive Hollywood for the turbulence of her youth. However, she was unfortunately excluded from the Oscars’s list of Best Actresses.

A moment of silence for Pamela Anderson and The Last Showgirl… She deserved better. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xAEA2oCwA3 — Emre. (@EmreAkn) January 23, 2025

Nicole kidman

Nicole Kidman has been impressing fans left and right with her acting abilities. From Eyes Wide Shut to Moulin Rouge, she never disappoints. Her newest film is the sexy thriller, Baby Girl, where her character begins a torrid love affair with none other than Harris Dickinson. Her performance was one for the books, however, she didn’t receive any 2025 Oscars nominations for her role in the film

the academy snubs nicole kidman for yet another bold and daring performance. adding babygirl to the long list that includes birth, the paperboy, to die for, destroyer, dogville, eyes wide shut, and the list goes on and on. pic.twitter.com/7tvaru3qwt — brittany (@sick_muse) January 23, 2025

Angelina jolie

Finally, among the list of impressive women who were surprisingly left out of the 2025 Oscars, we have Angelina Jolie. The actress seemed to put her whole heart into her role as Greek opera singer, Maria Callas in Maria. Not only did she train as an opera singer for the film, but she brought a very human quality to the role, which made the movie feel like a documentary as opposed to a biopic drama. Jolie thoroughly impressed me with her acting in Maria– it’s too bad that the Academy can’t say the same since they didn’t give her any nominations.

angelina jolie, the academy didn’t acknowledge your talent this time and for that i will avenge you. pic.twitter.com/B7z7efgvRo — gabriel (@atelierejolie) January 23, 2025

Angelina Jolie I will never forget the way oscars snubbed you pic.twitter.com/7FqaTbpW8i — Zak 🌹 (@ZakRed567) January 23, 2025

Every year, when the Oscars nominees are released, there’s an abundance of excitement in seeing everyone’s favorite movies and actors get recognized. However, like all high-stakes competitions, there are bound to be hurt feelings and those who feel they’ve been snubbed from the acknowledgment they believe they deserve.