You Might Have To Wait A Minute To Stream ‘Sinners’ At Home

Just 10 days after its release to theatres on April 18, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has become a sensation. (So if there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that vampire movies are so back.) But for those of you who maybe can’t make it to theatres, who are already eager to rewatch, or who would rather not spend a day’s worth of money at the theatre, you probably have one collective question: When will Sinners be on streaming?

Starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld, Sinners has brought thousands to theatres, earning over $80 million at the global box office and becoming the 80th most profitable horror film ever recorded. It is also already sitting at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes (honestly, they had me at Michael B. Jordan). A period piece, vampire thriller, and horror movie all at once, the plot leaves plenty of space for the characters to sing, interact, and tell stories — so if you’re not a big fan of horror, you’re in luck.

Because it’s a Warner Bros. Discovery movie, it is likely to hit Max (owned by WBD) sometime in early July — about three months after its premiere on April 3 (if WBD decides to follow past patterns, of course). But while nothing is certain yet, one thing that is, is that it will be, hands down, worth the purchase.

But what about Video on Demand (VOD) services? Because Sinners has become a box-office hit, it’s unlikely to hit VOD (including streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Netflix) anytime soon. But while WBD hasn’t explicitly announced when the film will become available to rent or buy (or where, for that matter), we can make predictions based on their past streaming activity.

WBD’s most successful films tend to appear on VOD platforms about 45 days after their release in theatres. But, of course, there can be exceptions. Barbie, Warner’s most successful movie, didn’t hit VOD until 53 days after its release in theatres, while Joker, another popular one, didn’t hit VOD for 12 weeks. It’s likely Sinners will be released on VOD sometime at the end of May and the beginning of June, though this is just a prediction.

When will Sinners be released on Max?

There’s no doubt Sinners will be released exclusively on Max because of its close ties with WBD. As mentioned, it is typically about a three-month gap between when WBD releases a film in theatres and when it begins streaming on Max.

However, it took 59 days for Barbie to begin streaming on Max, so of course, there are still exceptions. If we follow WBD’s patterns, we can expect a Max debut in early July. But if you’re delusional like me, we can hope it releases earlier (as with Barbie) sometime in early June.

When will Sinners be released on DVD/Blu-ray?

It’s typical for WBD movies to hit stores around 28 days after their digital release. But, again, because it’s a box-office hit, it’s likely it will take a little longer. It took about two-and-a-half months for Barbie to hit home video release on DVD and Blu-ray after its theatrical release, and about a month after its VOD release — so we can expect about the same or less for Sinners due to its success so far.

While we can’t be 100% certain about its release yet, we do know that it’s a big hit and that they’ll want to get it streaming as soon as possible. And while it’s a great movie to go watch in the theatres in the meantime, there’s nothing wrong with waiting eagerly for its release (or refreshing Max a little too often — like me).