One of the internet’s favorite clips came straight from the red carpet at the Sinners premiere. Steinfeld was mid-interview with Entertainment Tonight when the interviewer casually told her to look behind her. She turned around, spotted Michael B. Jordan creeping up, and immediately yelled, “GO AWAY! We’re talking about you!” while laughing. The way they clown each other like siblings? Yeah, that’s not flirty — it’s just straight-up goofy BFF behavior.

The highlight? After Steinfeld won the challenge, Jordan tried to hand her the trophy… but instead of just, y’know, handing her the trophy, he picked up the entire stand it was sitting on. Steinfeld looked confused for two seconds and then burst into laughter. Same, girl. Same

Steinfeld and Jordan teamed up for a First We Feast “Hot Ones Versus Challenge” episode that can only be described as unhinged in the best way possible. From trying to outlast each other on dangerously spicy wings to teasing each other over weak sauce reactions, it was full of LOLs and messy friendship moments.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Steinfeld opened up about what was like on set with Jordan, saying, “The environment they create is so safe and they just elevate everyone around them.” She didn’t name-drop Jordan directly, but the vibe was clear. There’s mutual admiration, respect, and a lot of laughter between these two. That’s the kind of energy that translates on-screen — and makes press tours actually fun to watch.

Now, let’s address the elephant on the timeline. One fan posted on X:

Josh Allen gonna have to fight Michael B Jordan soon the way this press tour is going https://t.co/aTbMdNptNV — dangdiggity (@dangdiggity44) April 5, 2025

“Josh Allen gonna have to fight Michael B. Jordan soon the way this press tour is going 😭”

We get it — the chemistry is strong. But this isn’t a love triangle, it’s just top-tier press energy.

Steinfeld is very much engaged to NFL star Josh Allen. The two got engaged in November 2024 and have been super open about their relationship ever since. Josh has even been using his off-season time to accompany Steinfeld to red carpets and press stops, including the Sinners premiere.

So, to all the shippers trying to make something more out of Steinfeld and Jordan’s friendship: respectfully, stand down. Steinfeld and Allen are in love, thriving, and unbothered, while she and Jordan are just having a good time doing their job and hyping each other up as costars.

Catch Sinners in theaters on April 18, and keep the friendship goals coming, please.