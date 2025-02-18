Wondering When ‘Nosferatu’ Will Be On Streaming? You’re Not Alone

Vampires have *literally* always had a chokehold on society. From books to movies, I’m sure we all love some blood and a good vampire storyline every once and a while. 2024 finished off with a bang by giving fans Bill Skarsgard another chance at playing a villain, but this time as one of the world’s most iconic vampires — Nosferatu’s Count Orlok. The movie has been such a hit that’s even been nominated for four 2025 Academy Awards. With it being so popular amongst fans, people have been eagerly awaiting to watch the movie at home. So, when will Nosferatu be made available to stream? We got the deets!

If you got to see Nosferatu in theaters, then you’re in the know on what it’s about, but if you haven’t, allow me to give you a little background info. Nosferatu is a remake of the 1922 film by the same name that’s an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s iconic Dracula (1897). The movie follows Lily Rose-Depp’s character Ellen Hutter, a young newlywed, who’s being obsessed over, psychologically tortured, and haunted by the vampire Count Orlok. Her on-screen doting husband is played by Nicholas Hoult, who always seems to have impactful performances in period pieces.

Overall, Nosferatu has been a commercial success, with fans taking to the internet to express their enjoyment of the movie. With impeccable casting and hauntingly beautiful cinematography, Nosferatu is a bloody good time.

When will Nosferatu be available to Stream?

For those who’ve had Nosferatu in their Letterboxd watchlist, and for those who don’t, I hope I’ve sufficiently piqued your interest because Nosferatu will be available to stream on Peacock starting Feb. 21.

If you’re old school and prefer physically owning the film, digital and Blu-ray copies of Nosferatu were made available to purchase on Feb. 18. The copies also include exclusive bonus content.

movies like Nosferatu to Check Out

There are still a few days until Nosferatu hits Peacock, so until then, there are other movies like this film that you can watch.

The Witch, which is another Robert Eggers masterpiece, stars Anya Taylor Joy as a teenage girl in 17th-century New England. She and her family are being tormented by sinister witchcraft, giving this movie the same eerie, disturbing vibes that Nosferatu has.

Another film that’ll be great to watch is Sleepy Hollow, which has dark gothic vibes that don’t go unappreciated in Nosferatu. And it’s directed by Tim Burton which means that you can trust the vibes are immaculate.

If you like vampires but also appreciate a good laugh, Only Lovers Left Alive contains a healthy balance while being slightly bizarre. It’s comedic but still captures the vampiric essence that many love about Nosferatu.

I know what I’ll be doing before and after Nosferatu hits Peacock!