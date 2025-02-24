Everyone is feeling all the feelings during Love Is Blind Season 8. The season started off with a bang, with multiple love triangles (and love squares), as well as some messy in-pod breakups. More recently, there’s been the speculation about whether Daniel had followed Taylor on social media before they went on the show, as well as Dave’s intense interest in knowing about everyone’s romantic lives (including his fiancée Lauren’s past before the show). Suffice it to say, Season 8 is definitely one of the weirder LIB seasons. However, that just means there’s going to be a lot to talk about come reunion time.

At the end of each season, Netflix brings the cast together to unpack what went down during the episodes — as well as to give updates on where everyone stands once all is said and done. (Love Is Blind notoriously shoots its seasons *way* before they start airing, so there are typically a ton of updates to share even after the weddings are over.) As the show’s current couples are getting closer to the big day when they’ll say “I do” (or “I don’t”), fans are already gearing up for what is sure to be a messy and confrontational reunion. For the first couple weeks of the show’s release schedule, it was unclear exactly when the reunion would be. However, on Feb. 14, Netflix finally announced the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion release date.

Here’s everything we know about the Season 8 reunion and what’s to come.

The Love Is Blind Season 8 Reunion Will Stream March 9.

Start preparing your calendars and start texting all of your friends, because you can start streaming the Season 8 reunion starting March 9 at 9 p.m. EST on Netflix. The reunion will be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, as per usual, and you can expect to see all of the fan favorite couples on the couches to talk about where their relationships stand.

There Is An Official Season 8 Reunion Watch Party For Fans In Austin.

Even though Season 8 takes place in Minneapolis, Netflix and Love Is Blind will be hosting a Season 8 watch party for their LIB-obsessed besties in Austin, Texas, during the South by Southwest Festival. If you’re going to be in the area, you can RSVP for a chance to attend the watch party with your BFFs. You have to be 21 or older to attend the official watch party. There’s also a chance you may get to see some of your favorite couples at the party as you can celebrate Season 8 in style.

Love Is Blind Season 8 drops new episodes Fridays on Netflix.