BTS Announced New Music & A World Tour Is On The Way

BTS is finally back, and they’re bringing new music and a world tour along with them. After a long-awaited return, the global K-pop icons have officially revealed their plans for 2026 post-military discharge. BTS fans, better known as ARMY, have been eagerly awaiting this moment since December of 2022, when eldest member Jin entered the South Korean military. In the months following Jin’s enlistment, each of the remaining six members gradually followed suit. Now, having completed their respective service periods, RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are excited to reconnect with ARMY and their music.

Leading up to their reunion, BTS has been dropping hints and reassuring fans that they weren’t going anywhere. In the wake of famous indefinite hiatuses (One Direction, I’m looking at you), many members of the BTS fandom became fearful of a similar end to their favorite band. Luckily, several bandmates spoke up about the upcoming reunion during their time away from the spotlight. In an interview with Weverse Magazine, j-hope shared his excitement for the band’s reunion, saying, “I’m excited to see what it’ll feel like when we perform together again. I want to come back in style and say, ‘This is us. This is BTS.’ I can’t speak for everyone, but I can tell you the other members feel the same way.”

First hitting the music scene in 2013 under their label HYBE Corporation (formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment), BTS has made waves in both Korean and international music spaces. Debuting with their EP 2 Cool 4 Skool, the group has built an extensive musical catalogue ranging from hip-hop and R&B-inspired tracks to traditional K-pop hits. Their genre-bending style is complemented enormously by elaborate visual aesthetics, fresh concept art, and enticing music videos, always keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

BTS also notably became the first K-pop act to receive a Grammy nomination, with “Dynamite” for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2021. And with their nominations for “Butter” in 2022 and “Yet to Come” and “My Universe” (with Coldplay) in 2023, BTS further solidified their growing status in the American music scene.

BTS ALBUM ANNOUNCEMENT

In a recent Weverse livestream, the group reconnected with ARMY, bringing together all seven members for the first time since their enlistments. During the stream, they announced that a new album is set to drop in the spring of 2026 – but that’s not all. Fans can also anticipate a collaborative approach on this project, showcasing each member’s perspectives and ideas. Until any official snippets of these new tracks are released, ARMY can only speculate on what this album may sound like. Based on previous releases, the album is likely to bring out some of BTS’ signature styles alongside fresh musical explorations, marking the beginning of an exciting new era for the band.

BTS WORLD TOUR

During BTS’ Weverse livestream, the bandmates announced plans for a 2026 world tour to accompany their new album. For ARMY, this means new choreography, high-energy performances, and of course, hearing new and old tracks live for the first time since the Love Yourself world tour in 2019. While specific tour dates are in the works, fans still have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming months.