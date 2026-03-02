Apparently, The Drama isn’t the only wedding Zendaya will be attending this year. Or, has already attended? Even though the film doesn’t come out until April, the wedding of the year between Zendaya and Tom Holland has apparently already happened, and this time, we weren’t cordially invited.

Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach revealed on the red carpet of the Actor Awards on March 1 that Zendaya and Tom Holland have officially said “I do” in private. In a singsongy voice, Roach joked with the Access Hollywood reporter saying, “You missed it.” To which, she incredulously replied, “Is that true?” and he confirmed that yes, it’s “very true.”

Speculation surrounding the couple’s nuptials has been circulating for some time now. About a year ago at last year’s Golden Globes ceremony, Zendaya was spotted wearing a diamond on her ring finger, and TMZ quickly confirmed the news of their engagement the next day.

Six months later, Roach told E! News on the red carpet at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards that Zendaya was far too busy to plan a wedding. She is, in fact, in four huge movies this year; The Drama, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Dune: Part Three. In two of these projects – The Odyssey and Spider-Man – we get to see the couple share the spotlight together. The update from Roach was the only information regarding the future marriage, until Holland himself corrected a reporter in September who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend. It wasn’t until Feb. 18, 2026 where Zendaya was spotted out on the town with film producer Josh Lieberman wearing a simple gold band in place of her engagement ring.

Zendaya and Holland have always been hush-hush about their relationship, even dating back to the beginning in 2017. A source told People at the time, “They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

Zendaya confirmed her strategy with ELLE magazine in 2023, saying, “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Privacy just might have been the key to Zendaya and Holland’s almost 10-year relationship. Unlike so many celebrity couples, they got to celebrate their love for one another off-screen and out of the public eye. Even though it seems we missed the fanfare of the beloved couple’s wedding, at least we’ll get to watch Zendaya walk down the aisle in The Drama on April 3, and see their love flourish in Spider-Man 4 on July 31.