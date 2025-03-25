‘The Bachelor’s Grant & Juliana Are Getting Married — Here’s When They Plan To Say “I Do”

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for The Bachelor Season 29 finale follow. Season 29 of The Bachelor has officially come to an end, with Grant Ellis giving his final rose to Juliana Pasquarosa. It’s been a few hours since Bachelor Nation watched the couple get engaged, and I’m dying to know when these two plan on getting married. But from what the couple’s said so far, a wedding likely won’t be happening anytime soon.

Before we get into the couple’s future plans, let’s recap their engagement. During the March 24 finale, Grant got down on one knee after delivering the *sweetest* proposal speech. “Juliana, since our first night playing the piano and getting to know you, we’ve always had a connection,” he said. “Through this whole journey, you’ve been somebody who has inspired me and kept me laughing with your contagious smile, because we understand what we’ve been through, and we understand what it means to persevere.”

He continued, “I truly believe that you’re somebody who is my best friend, and I’m so grateful for our journey, and when you’re going through the toughest times in your life, I want you to know that you don’t have to go through it alone, that I’ll be there for you, as your man, as your friend, as your partner.” I’m sobbing.

The day after the finale aired, the newly engaged couple sat down with People to discuss what’s next for their relationship. While marriage is their ultimate goal, Juliana said that there’s “no rush” to tie the knot as they’re both focused on building a life together. “I just feel like we want to live life together for a minute,” she said. “A wedding is a big thing, and there’s so many people we have to meet. I want them all to have an opportunity to see [Grant], see us, and just have it make sense to everybody.”

For now, they’re “taking it all in.” However, when the time comes, Juliana has her heart set on an Italian wedding. “We’re going to live it up. There’s going to be wine, there’s going to be family, and it’s going to be a celebration of life,” Grant said. “When the time is right, we’re going to handle it and we’re going to talk about it, and we’re going to have a really fun wedding.”

So, what’s next for the happy couple? Grant plans to move to Boston to be with Juliana, though he’ll keep his home in Houston. “I love the dynamic that her town has and that her family has, and I want to be close to that,” he said. Their next big step? Apartment hunting in Boston as they settle into normal life as an engaged couple.

Needless to say, fans (myself included) can’t wait to follow this couple’s journey and see what’s next for them. A huge congrats to Grant and Juliana!