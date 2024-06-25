Didn’t Get Sabrina Carpenter Tickets During The Presale? It’s OK, You Still Have A Chance

Well, it seems Ticketmaster has done it again. Since that pre-sale began for Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour at 10am on June 25, eager fans have been faced — yet again — with inexplicable queues and getting kicked off the site entirely. I guess some of us can relate to desperation.

Whether you’re one of these unlucky souls or are just now realizing the presale even started, there are other ways to get tickets to Carpenter’s tour. To start, June 25 was only for the presale. Ticket sales open to the general public on Friday, June 28 at 10 am local time, according to Carpenter’s website. If you weren’t able to get tickets during the presale, trying again at the end of the week is likely your best bet.

If you choose to wait until June 28 for general admission, logging on early to set up your credit card and pick out a section is one way to expedite the process when tickets go on sale. Ticketmaster can be a finicky website during presale and general admission, so securing tickets nowadays is honestly just luck.

If you have a Cash App card, there’s a special deal for you until June 27 at 10 pm. More information can be found on Carpenter’s website. You do need an actual Cash App card (not just an account) to access this deal, but you may be able to aquire your card details via a digital wallet on Google Pay or Apple Pay if you’re still waiting for a physical card to arrive. (I don’t know about you, but I wonder if Cash App is about to get a lot of new cardholders!)

If you can afford it, resales will likely be available on sites such as StubHub and SeatGeek but note that these tickets will be way overpriced. Don’t break your wallet trying to get tickets now if you’re on a budget. (And if you haven’t already, set a concert budget for yourself so you know what you’re willing and able to spend.)

Of course, if you’re incredibly patient, you can try your hand at buying tickets day-of at the venue. Patience is a virtue, and waiting for concert tickets may be the secret to success. While presale and the opening of general public tickets may be overpopulated by bots and people trying to snatch up tickets to resell for exorbitant prices, ticket prices — from the main seller and resellers — tend to drop right before the event, as they try to sell the last remaining seats.

If you choose to wait, signing up for Carpenter’s mailing list may also help you be aware of new deals or sale notifications. Whatever you choose, I wish you the best of luck in your attempts to secure a seat!