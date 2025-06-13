From protests to Pride celebrations, there are so many causes that speak to college students these days. No matter what issue currently has your attention, there’s likely a phrase you’ve been hearing a lot about: mutual aid. Social media is currently flooded with calls for participation in mutual aid. But for those who aren’t familiar with the term, you might be wondering: “What is mutual aid, exactly? And how can I get involved?”

Originating from a 19th century (yes, we’re going back far for this one) Russian philosopher, Peter Kropotkin, the idea of “mutual aid” came in stark contrast from the predominant theory of “survival of the fittest.” Kropotkin proposed that the “fittest,” aka the most successful survivors, actually mutually supported and provided for their communities to best ensure the survival of their species. But, obviously, mutual aid did not begin as soon as it was named; many cultures were built around collectivism and reciprocity over individualism and still hold onto these values.

These days, mutual aid most commonly comes in the form of participating in community service, showing up to protests, donating money to individuals and organizations, and so much more.

Why Does Mutual Aid Matter?

Many of the needs addressed by mutual aid — such as geographic displacement, hunger, poverty, and more — come from systemic inequalities and problems that need to be addressed at a core level. (Massive global crises, like climate change, for example, can’t be reversed through community.) However, mutual aid offers a support system that does more than place a bandage over an issue — they work to help communities cope with — and sometimes even overcome — the troubles that face them.

How Can I Participate In Mutual Aid?

Mutual aid is just as it sounds: mutual. By giving your time, money, and resources, you can provide aid to a single person, a family, or a whole community, which creates a network built on generosity, understanding, and solidarity. Then, when you find yourself in a situation where aid would be helpful, there is somewhere to turn, no questions asked. (Well, besides, “How can I help you?”)

So, find local organizations that matter to you (you can even look on the aptly named site Mutual Aid Hub), connect with your neighbors and friends, and if possible, donate what you can to fundraisers and charities that might come across your feed. Mutual aid might feel small, especially when you’re just starting to build your network, but it can become so much more.