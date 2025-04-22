There’s a new video editing app on the block: On April 22, Instagram launched the first version of its new video creation app called Edits. While Instagram’s parent company Meta has jumped on the popular app feature bandwagon in the past with its launches of Instagram Stories, Reels, and Threads, it’s yet to have its own app for creating videos — until today. Whether you’re a full-time content creator or just a creative person, Edits might just be your new favorite tool for posting on social.

According to a spokesperson from Meta, Edits is a “video creation app for creators who are passionate about making videos on their phone, bringing them all the powerful editing tools they need all in one place.” The purpose of Edits is to be a one-stop-shop for all your video editing needs, rather than having to jump around different apps to get your video just the way you want it.

Some of the app’s features include an “ideas” tab to write down video ideas when inspiration strikes, an “inspiration” tab to browse trending Reels and audios, and advanced AI editing tools. Creators will also get to see insights from their previous posts to show them what worked and what didn’t. Users will be able to upload their creations directly to Instagram and Facebook within the app — and if you want to post your video elsewhere, you can save it with no watermark (unlike similar editing apps such as TikTok and CapCut). Gone are the days of having to weirdly crop your videos just to hide the big flashing logo in the corner.

Courtesy of Meta

The team behind Edits has already teased some features to be released in upcoming updates as well, including more animations and filters, and the option to share drafts with friends.

If you want to try Edits out, it’s now available for free globally on the App Store and Google Play Store. You will need to have an existing Instagram account or create one in order to use the app, so plan accordingly. Happy editing!