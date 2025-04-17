Let’s be real: We’ve all spent a questionable number of late-night hours scrolling through Instagram Reels we’re too embarrassed to admit we actually love. (I know it’s not just me.) Now, Instagram is taking your Reels experience to a whole new level by incorporating Reels with its group chat feature, creating a new custom Reels feed called Instagram Blend.

Launched on April 17, Instagram Reels Blend is basically an exclusive boiler room VIP lounge for you and your friends to share Instagram Reels (minus the cover charge, because duh, it’s free). Basically, once you invite a friend (or more) to Blend via DM or group chat, you’ll all get a curated feed of Reels based on the tastes of everyone involved in the chat. OOTD videos? Check. Random podcast clips? Double check. DIML videos? You bet.

With Blend, you’ll get to share Reels with your favorite people in real time, which is either the best or worst idea ever (depending on how many Ross Lynch thirst edits you’ve liked). Whenever someone in your Blend group reacts to a Reel using the reply bar, IG sends a DM notification so you can keep the convo rolling. It’s basically a virtual watch party where everyone’s taste — whether good or extremely questionable — is on display.

How to start a Reels Blend on Instagram

Open a 1:1 DM or group DM chat on Instagram.

Tap the Blend icon at the top of the chat.

Hit “Invite” to rally your chosen friends into the Blend party.

Once at least one person accepts your invite, the Blend is live.

Check back on the Blend feed at any time to see new suggested Reels by tapping the Blend icon in your DM.

If you’re worried about any potential judgment (for, say, liking too many oddly soothing ASMR videos), just remember: Everyone’s feed is on display now, so your besties have nowhere to hide their obsessions either. Consider it a bonding experience — just try not to blame me when your screen time stats hit an all-time high.