New slang terms pop up on social media literally all the time, so it can be pretty tough to keep up. Lately, Gen Alpha has been throwing around the term “6-7” (spoken as “six-seven”). Confused? So was I. If you’ve heard the phrase constantly from your younger siblings or family members, or just all over social media, you’re not alone. To catch you up to speed, here’s what 6-7 means — and the lore behind its origin.

Believe it or not, 6-7 is actually not a new phenomenon. In fact, one school teacher and content creator Mr. Lindsay defined the word on his TikTok account back in February 2025. Though, the term has blown up even more recently. 6-7 can be traced back to the song “Doot Doot” by Skrilla, in which he repeats the lyric “6-7” a few times. The full lyric reads “6-7, I just bipped right on the highway (bip, bip).” Though, the song officially reached virality as it became popular amongst social media editors. Many creators of sports edits began using the song, particularly the 6-7 lyric and the background music, in their videos.

One of the most popular 6-7 edits centered around basketball player LaMelo Ball (which has now amassed over 1.2 million likes on TikTok). In the video, an announcer says that Ball moves like someone who is 6’1″, 6’2″, but he is actually 6’7″ — after which, of course, “Doot Doot” starts playing. From this moment on, 6-7 became huge, with so many people using the “Doot Doot” audio on TikTok.

The phrase has quite honestly taken on a life of its own, transcending social media. Eventually, basketball players began referencing 6-7 during interviews and press conferences. Now, the phrase has been adopted by anyone and everyone, and is not just utilized within the context of basketball. It’s become a common joke for people to bait each other with specific questions to elicit a “6-7” response from the other person. But honestly, 6-7 has become a response to literally any question, even when it doesn’t really make sense. How tall are you? 6-7. What’s that? 6-7. Really, in any context, you’re never safe from a 6-7 response.

6-7 may have stemmed from a song and viral video, but in reality, it’s become a joke of its own. At this point, it’s just a fun, unserious meme. The definition of 6-7 is both nothing and everything, all at once.