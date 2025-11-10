Rosalía’s presence in the music industry is nothing short of iconic — a creative visionary that simply can’t be replicated. With her latest single, “Berghain” featuring Yves Tumor and Björk, she cooked up something that pushed beyond the boundaries of her usual sound. Complete with a full-on orchestra, singing in German rather than her native tongue, and to top it all off, collaborating with two alternative artists completely different from her realm of music? She’s nothing short of a revolutionary. But it’s got everyone talking about Berghain itself, an infamous techno club in Berlin that is widely reputable for being nearly impossible to get into.

Rosalía’s rise to fame started with Motomami, leaning into her Latin roots, and releasing reggaeton-inspired singles. But even when she hopped on the Latin pop trend, she did so in a way that hadn’t been done before. She takes her time honing her craft, knows where sounds are going, and ultimately releases something completely unexpected. In “Berghain,” Rosalía sings, “The flame penetrates my brain / Like a lead teddy bear / I keep many things in my heart / That’s why my heart is so heavy.” Though Rosalia is only rumoured to have visited the Berlin club, it is quite possibly one of the most popular clubs in the world, and everyone wants in.

What is Berghain?

For those who aren’t familiar with its significance, Berghain isn’t just your average techno/EDM club. Located in a former power plant in Berlin with brutalist concrete architecture, dark industrial atmosphere, and rooms with different genres of EDM, it’s practically a cultural movement. With four floors, a dark room, open concept bathrooms, and a strict no-phone policy, Berghain embodies the freedom of expression and letting loose — whether that involves music, fashion, or identity.

The allure of Berghain is what draws in the average raver, but it’s known as the most exclusive club in the world for a reason – it’s infamous door policy, in which entry can be unpredictably selective and is known as probably the toughest, as many get rejected. That hasn’t stopped anyone from documenting their experiences, though. Berlin-based art influencer Selin Drawz was curious about what really goes on inside the club, and documented her process in a few videos, trying different outfits and explaining what worked and what didn’t. After multiple attempts, she finally made it in, and due to her artistic ability, was able to sketch out what the inside looks like — finally giving ravers insight on what to expect.

How To Get Into Berghain

@iheartberlin We ran into iconic photographer, author, fashion icon and Berghain bouncer Sven Marquardt during Berlin Fashion Week at Platte and asked him what he is wearing. ♬ Originalton – iHeartBerlin

From a local’s perspective (much of what Selin also mentioned), getting into Berghain is all about keeping a low profile. Dressing in all black, non-performative and non-flashy rave wear (think casual gym sesh), and ultimately possessing a quiet confidence rather than loud, flashy energy are just some of the key markers for how to pass through entry. The club’s head doorman, Sven Marquadt, is a legend in his own right, practically responsible for curating Berghain’s vibe. Known for his tattooed face and his icy cold stare, a simple yes or no is all you get, adding to the nonchalance the club itself possesses.

Rosalía’s homage to Berghain is more than just a flex – it quite literally speaks to the intensity, raw emotion, and the freedom of losing yourself in the techno atmosphere – precisely what the club stands for. Comparable to her experimental freedom within her music, Berghain also emulates the freedom of immersion, and being able to let loose in your most raw and vulnerable forms.